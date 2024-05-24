 Demon Slayer Season 4 maintains Top 2 spot on Anime TV rankings for May week 3; other shonen titles also make the cut - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Demon Slayer Season 4 maintains Top 2 spot on Anime TV rankings for May week 3; other shonen titles also make the cut

ByAshima Grover
May 24, 2024 06:46 PM IST

Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc keeps winning as one of the top-ranking anime releases of the week. One Piece, My Hero Academia and others also claim a spot.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training Arc is anime lovers' latest go-to premiere, and they keep coming back for more. The ultimate weekend TV anime adaptation has aired every Sunday since its mega comeback on May 12. Japanese TV network Fuji Television broadcast Episode 2, “Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka's Pain,” on May 19, and the recently unveiled TV rankings for May Week 3 show that Tanjiro is indeed slaying all kinds of demons to stay at the top of the roster.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday. (Crunchyroll)
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday. (Crunchyroll)

Maintaining its top-ranking spot at No. 2 since its May 12 debut, Demon Slayer Season 4 earned an average household viewership rate of 6.1%. Despite taking a minor tumble from the previous week's 6.9% top score, the series retained its rank on the table, tailing behind the long-running anime staple, Sazae-San.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Ufotable anime series wasn't the only shonen title that made the cut. Akin to the previous week's chart, fan-loved series My Hero Academia, That Time I Got Reincarnated, and One Piece's new episodes claimed significant ranks on the Top 10 table for the third week of May (Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19).

Also read | Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Although My Hero Academia consequentially sunk on the weekly chart from its previous No. 5 spot, it managed to round off the Top 10 list with a viewership rating of 2.5%. Season 7 Episode 3, “Villain,” aired on Nippon Television on Saturday, May 18.

On the other hand, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 soared high and reclaimed a spot on the Top 10 list despite missing out on a place for the May Week 2 rankings. Its latest episode, released on Friday, May 17, claimed the 5th spot, occupied by My Hero Academia Season 7 last week.

Lastly, One Piece Episode 1105 earned the humble average viewership ratings of 2.9% at No. 7, jumping two ranks from last week.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers: Joy Boy-Void Century connection revealed as Vegapunk broadcast continues

May Anime TV Rankings (Week 3 for Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelPremiere Date/TimeAverage Household Rate
1. Sazae-SanFuji TVMay 19 / 6:30 pm7.4%
2. Demon Slayer Season 4 (Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc)Fuji TVMay 19 / 11:15 pm6.1%
3. Detective ConanNippon TVMay 18 / 6 pm5.6%
4. Chibi Maruko-chanFuji TVMay 19 / 6 pm5.5%
5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3Nippon TVMay 17 / 11:15 pm 3.1%
6. Wonderful PrecureTV AsahiMay 19 / 8:30 am 3%
7. One PieceFuji TVMay 19 / 9:30 am2.9%
8. DoraemonTV AsahiMay 18 /  5 pm2.6%
9. Crayon Shin-chanTV AsahiMay 18 / 4:30 pm2.6%
10. My Hero AcademiaNippon TVMay 18 / 5:30 pm2.5%
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / Demon Slayer Season 4 maintains Top 2 spot on Anime TV rankings for May week 3; other shonen titles also make the cut
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On