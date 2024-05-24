Demon Slayer Season 4 maintains Top 2 spot on Anime TV rankings for May week 3; other shonen titles also make the cut

Demon Slayer Season 4 Hashira Training Arc is anime lovers' latest go-to premiere, and they keep coming back for more. The ultimate weekend TV anime adaptation has aired every Sunday since its mega comeback on May 12. Japanese TV network Fuji Television broadcast Episode 2, “Water Hashira Giyu Tomioka's Pain,” on May 19, and the recently unveiled TV rankings for May Week 3 show that Tanjiro is indeed slaying all kinds of demons to stay at the top of the roster. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Hashira Training Arc episodes air every Sunday. (Crunchyroll)

Maintaining its top-ranking spot at No. 2 since its May 12 debut, Demon Slayer Season 4 earned an average household viewership rate of 6.1%. Despite taking a minor tumble from the previous week's 6.9% top score, the series retained its rank on the table, tailing behind the long-running anime staple, Sazae-San.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Ufotable anime series wasn't the only shonen title that made the cut. Akin to the previous week's chart, fan-loved series My Hero Academia, That Time I Got Reincarnated, and One Piece's new episodes claimed significant ranks on the Top 10 table for the third week of May (Monday, May 13 to Sunday, May 19).

Also read | Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3: Exact release date, where to watch and more

Although My Hero Academia consequentially sunk on the weekly chart from its previous No. 5 spot, it managed to round off the Top 10 list with a viewership rating of 2.5%. Season 7 Episode 3, “Villain,” aired on Nippon Television on Saturday, May 18.

On the other hand, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 soared high and reclaimed a spot on the Top 10 list despite missing out on a place for the May Week 2 rankings. Its latest episode, released on Friday, May 17, claimed the 5th spot, occupied by My Hero Academia Season 7 last week.

Lastly, One Piece Episode 1105 earned the humble average viewership ratings of 2.9% at No. 7, jumping two ranks from last week.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1115 spoilers: Joy Boy-Void Century connection revealed as Vegapunk broadcast continues

May Anime TV Rankings (Week 3 for Kanto region)