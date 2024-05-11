Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere to be simulcast by JioCinema, check release date info! New Indian anime hub's slate out
Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere takes a step closer to the Indian audience with streamer's new anime-driven launch on May 12.
After years of harbouring one of the biggest anime fandom communities worldwide, India can finally revel in JioCinema's latest launch. Targeting a vast audience that is head over heels for popular Japanese animated series, Viacom18's Indian OTT streaming service will unlock its brand-new anime slate on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
The believed anime series Demon Slayer, which has gained a cult following in the past few years, will lead the many genre-diverse titles part of this project. Mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge's creation is headed for its Hashira Training Arc's premiere with Season 4 on May 12. Among other international platforms, including Crunchyroll and Netflix, JioCinema's latest venture seeks to bring anime content closer to the Indian audience.
Here's what you need to know about the Demon Slayer Season 4 premiere and other anime titles that will be releasing on JioCinema tomorrow.
Demon Slayer Season 4 release date and where to watch
While Japanese fans have the nearest access to these shows, with their broadcasts airing on local TV networks, international viewers have to rely on OTT platforms.
Previous seasons of Demon Slayer are streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Adding on to that, JioCinema Premium will become another go-to viewing option for Indian audiences on May 12.
The highly anticipated global simulcast of the Season 4 premiere will headline the streaming service's anime hub launch.
All episodes will cover the penultimate arc of the widely-celebrated manga series, with broadcasts scheduled on a weekly basis. According to Crunchyroll, the expected hour-long Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 1 will drop on May 12, 2024, at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET.
Other anime releasing on JioCinema
According to JioCinema's latest press release, other hand-picked popular series releasing alongside Demon Slayer are:
- Spy X Family
- Assassination Classroom
- Mob Psycho 100
- Tokyo Revengers
- Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun
- Welcome to the Elite
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
- The Junji Ito Maniac
- Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points Into Defense
- My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!
- The Familiar of Zero
- Goblin Slayer
- In/Spectre
In another anime India news, the Academy Award-winning film The Boy and the Heron (directed by Hayao Miyazaki) opened in theatres this weekend on May 10, 2024. Earlier this week, PVR also confirmed the first of the two-part finale, Haikyu the Movie: The Dumpster Battle, is expected to release in Indian theatres soon.
