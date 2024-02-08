Fans excited as Demon Slayer Season 4 to debut with one-hour extended episode

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back with a bang, gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season. Brace yourselves for an exhilarating ride as Tanjiro embarks on a new journey filled with challenges and revelations. Anime fans, it's time to sharpen your blades and prepare for battle as the highly anticipated Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 is set to make its debut on April 9th, 2023. (Ufotable)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 extended premiere:

Get ready for an extended premiere of Demon Slayer Season 4! The Hashira Training arc will kick off with a one-hour special, promising to captivate fans with a blend of recaps and fresh plot developments.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc:

Season 4 dives deep into the Hashira Training arc, offering viewers a glimpse into Tanjiro's rigorous training regimen and his encounters with fellow Hashira. Expect intense battles, character growth, and unexpected alliances as Tanjiro navigates this challenging phase of his journey.

Meeting the Hashira:

Tanjiro has already earned the respect of some Hashira, including Rengoku and Tengen. However, in Season 4, he faces the daunting task of winning over the remaining Hashira, each with their unique personalities and combat styles. Brace yourself for thrilling confrontations and heartfelt moments as Tanjiro forges new bonds.

Catch up now:

Haven't caught up with Demon Slayer yet? Fret not! Seasons 1 through 3 are readily available for streaming on platforms like Crunchyroll and Hulu. Dive into the captivating world of Demon Slayer and witness Tanjiro's journey from a humble charcoal seller to a formidable demon slayer.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training arc special screening:

Exciting news for fans in New York City! Ahead of its theatrical release, the Hashira Training arc will be showcased in a special compilation film. Don't miss this opportunity to experience the action-packed arc on the big screen before it hits theatres nationwide.

For those new to the series, here's a brief synopsis: Set in Japan's Taisho Period, Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro, a compassionate young boy whose life is turned upside down when his family is slaughtered by a demon. Determined to avenge his loved ones and save his demonized sister, Nezuko, Tanjiro embarks on a perilous journey to become a skilled demon slayer.