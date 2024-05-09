Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Kaiju No. 8 is one of 2024's most highly anticipated anime series, adapted from the famed manga of the same name written and illustrated by Naoya Matsumoto. True to its title, which translates to Monster #8 in English, Kaiju No. 8 features an exciting fantasy-adventure storyline. Produced by Production I.G., four episodes have aired so far, giving fans an unforgettable anime experience with striking visuals. Here's when the next episode will arrive: Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 is scheduled to arrive this weekend(Kaiju No. 8/ Production I.G.)

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 release date and time

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 is slated to air on Sunday, May 12, at 12:30 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 8:30 am May 11 Saturday CT 10:30 am May 11 Saturday ET 11:30 am May 11 Saturday GMT 3:30 pm May 11 Saturday ACST 1:00 am May 12 Sunday

Where to watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5?

Given its hype, the already popular anime series based on Shonen manga is available for streaming across various platforms—Prime Video, Disney Plus, Netflix, and Crunchyroll. However, it is subject to regional availability. Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5 will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. The best platform for international audiences to stream the episodes online is Crunchyroll. The latest episode will be added to the website after a short delay.

What to expect from Kaiju No. 8 Episode 5?

While no concrete spoilers are available for the upcoming episode, speculative theories suggest that Episode 5 is likely to provide more insight and depth about the Kaiju Defense Force. It episode is expected to reveal some key events crucial for the storyline's buildup. As the humanoid Kaiju first debuted in Episode 4, the upcoming episode is likely to provide fans with more details about its powers.