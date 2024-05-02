Crunchyroll Ani-May celebrations: Watch these 20 anime for free

Crunchyroll is celebrating its second annual Ani-May event. Beginning May 1, 20 anime series will be available for viewers for free throughout the month. As part of its month-long celebration, the anime streaming giant has also introduced new and exclusive merchandise across Hot Topic stores in the US. Crunchyroll describes Ani-May as “a month-long celebration for fans of everything that makes anime great.” Anime lovers can watch up to 20 hit titles for free on Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll launches second annual Ani-May event

Anna Songco Adamian, the vice president of Global Consumer Products at Crunchyroll, said in a statement, “The love and excitement around anime continues to grow and for Ani-May, we’re revealing a fresh lineup of apparel, home goods, and more to empower fans to live authentically into their fandom.”

“We have lined up an incredible slate of international retail partners who, like us, are passionate about providing fans with a variety of ways to enjoy and display their love for their favorite films, series, and characters,” Songco added.

Fans can watch these hit anime shows for free with ads throughout May:

Assassination Classroom Blue Exorcist Bungo Stray Dogs Chainsaw Man Cowboy Bebop Dr. STONE Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GOBLIN SLAYER Haikyu!! Heaven Official's Blessing Hell's Paradise Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Overlord Rent-a-Girlfriend Solo Leveling Soul Eater Tokyo Ghoul Tokyo Revengers VINLAND SAGA Yu Yu Hakusho

In addition to free-to-watch anime titles, the event also features special merchandise of hit shows like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen. As part of the event, special offers can also be claimed by premium members. However, “discounts vary across categories and are only applicable to certain products for a limited time while supplies last.”