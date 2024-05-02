One Piece Episode 1103: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

First premiered in 1999, One Piece is one of the most famous and long-running anime series of all time. It is based on the namesake manga written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. Produced by Toei Animation, the premise of the action-comedy animated show revolves around Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. With the previous Episode 1102 featuring a showdown between Luffy and Lucci, fans are now eagerly awaiting the release of the next episode. One Piece Episode 1103 is arriving this week(Toei Animation)

One Piece Episode 1103 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1103, titled Turn Back My Father! Bonney's Futile Wish! is scheduled to air on Sunday, May 5, at 9:30 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your time zone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 5:30 pm May 4 Saturday CT 7:30 pm May 4 Saturday ET 8:30 pm May 4 Saturday GMT 12:30 am May 5 Sunday ACST 11:00 am May 5 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1103?

The episode will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks like Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. International audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll after a short delay. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1103?

Based on the title and teaser trailer, the episode will revolve around Bonney, apart from Luffy and his crew. It is likely that Straw Hat Pirates' attack on the Thousand Sunny could be the highlight of the episode. As the Straw Hats and Dr. Vegapunk's woes have increased in the last few episodes, speculative theories suggest that fans could also see them on the same page as they launch attacks on CP0.