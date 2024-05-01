One Piece Chapter 1114: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Eiichiro Oda's famed manga series One Piece is currently on a short break due to Golden Week in Japan. With the previous chapter's cliffhanger ending, the anticipation for the upcoming chapter is brewing among fans. Ahead of the release, here's what you need to know: One Piece is on a break due to Golden Week in Japan. (Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1114 release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1114 is set to arrive on Monday, May 13, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PST 7 am Sunday May 12 CST 9 am Sunday May 12 EST 10 am Sunday May 12 GMT 3 pm Sunday May 12 ACST 12:30 am Monday May 13

Where to read One Piece Chapter 1114?

Fans can read One Piece Chapter 1113 on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. It is important to note that while the first two platforms are free, the latter requires a paid subscription for full access to the action-fantasy manga series.

What to expect from One Piece Chapter 1114?

While no spoilers have been made available on social media, there's a lot of buzz around the chapter, with fans sharing speculative theories online. The chapter is most likely to pick up from the cliffhanger, where Dr. Vegapunk claimed that the world would eventually sink into the sea. Fans should see a brief or a detailed explanation about this.

Speculative theories also suggest that Jinbe and Zoro come to the forefront to support Nami and the group. Meanwhile, Luffy's crew is likely to be seen backing Bonney's group. Fans could also see what happens next with the Straw Hats Pirates and whether they would escape or not. It is possible that their escape would be covered across various chapters.