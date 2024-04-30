Japanese box office: Haikyuu final movie slips in Week 11; Detective Conan film holds top spot for 3 weeks in a row

Karasuno and Nekoma High Schools jumped back into their volleyball action from across the net in Japanese theatres on February 26. After a long-running spectacular box office winning streak, Haikyuu the Moview: Battle at the Garbage Dump has finally let loose and granted other premieres some space to occupy the top ranks on the weekend chart. Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram clocked in 9.29 billion yen over its three weekends at the box office chart, while Haikyuu!! The Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump earned 9.99 billion yen through its long-running eleven-week streak.

Updated on April 30, Kogyo Tsushinsha's records reported that the penultimate Haikyuu movie outing slipped to the sixth spot in its eleventh week of box office sales after its previous sighting on the fourth rank. Mapping out the final chapters of the anime series, the Toho Animation film is now sitting at the 46th spot on the Top 100 box office grossers of all time on the Japan chart. As of April 29, it has reportedly amassed a cumulative revenue of 9.99 billion yen throughout its 11 weeks of theatrical screenings ahead of its international premieres.

27th Detective Conan movie's box office numbers

Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram, also a Toho Animation project, brought in 940,000 over these three days of the past weekend, grossing 1.355 billion yen on these days.

On the other hand, the cumulative results have already surpassed an attendance of 6,449,000 people (including April 29th - holiday). The 27th Case Closed film has now garnered 9.29 billion yen, which has only raised the expectations for this theatrical outing to break the franchise-high benchmark of 13.88 billion yen set by the 2023 chapter, Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine.

Japanese box office: new weekend grosses

Three new films debuted on the weekend ranking chart - Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Ohsama Sentai King-Ohger vs Kyoryuge (the 30th instalment in its series) and the K-pop cinematic cut of BTS Suga's first solo tour, Suga | Agust D Tour D-Day The Movie.

The latest work in the Monster-Verse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, debuted at the second spot. It earned 467 million yen at the box office in its opening weekend, attracting 306,000 people from April 26 to April 28. Including Monday's holiday, the film garnered a revenue of 622 million yen, as a total of 417,000 people showed up for the screenings over the four days.

The theatrical viewing of BTS member Suga's debut solo work tour made a new entry to the weekend box office chart in tenth place.

