Detective Conan's indomitable spirit devours Anime TV rankings for April week 3: See full list

2024 April Week 3 anime TV rankings have been recorded (from April 15 to April 21), and Detective Conan undoubtedly keeps winning the race with its constant mentions across platforms and formats. Detective Conan stood at #3 with 5.9% viewership ratings, whereas My Hero Academia took the #5 spot with an average household viewership of 3.3% during the third week of April 2024.

Along with the Case Closed anime, the long-running series Sazae-san, Chibi Maruko-chan, Doraemon and Crayon Shin-chan have persistently strove against the competition to consistently make it to the Top 10 rankings. Fan-favourite captivating premieres of new episodes of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 and My Hero Academia make for the other weekend TV staples.

The precursor special episodes, ‘Memories,' of My Hero Academia, paving the path for the upcoming Season 7 premiere, will run their course on Saturday, April 27. The seventh season release date set for May 4 is just one week away now.

Detective Conan's winning streak

As the 27th film of the Detective Conan anime franchise, Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram, maintains its record-shattering stance on the Japanese box office week in and out, the TV rankings aren't bowing out of the competition either. Premiering on April 12, the Million-dollar Pentagram film once again led the April 19-21 weekend earnings for the second week straight.

Meanwhile, on the TV front, the 26th Detective Conan film, Black Iron Submarine, aired on Nippon Television on Friday, April 19, at 9 pm and took the top spot on the movies list for the latest viewer ratings with an average household rate of 10.4%.

The weekly episodes of the Detective Conan or Case Closed series have been consecutively taking their stop among the Top 5 rankings on the anime list for the Kanto region. The most recent episode was broadcast on Nippon TV on April 20. It amassed an average household viewership rate of 5.9%, slightly witnessing a spike from last week's score of 5.3%.

April Anime TV Rankings (Week 3 for Kanto region)

Anime Broadcasting Channel Premiere Date/Time Average Household Rate Sazae-san Fuji TV April 21 / 6:30 pm 9.3% 2. Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 21 / 6 pm 7.3% 3. Detective Conan Nippon TV April 20 / 6 pm 5.9% 4. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Nippon TV April 19 / 11:30 pm 4.1% 5. My Hero Academia Nippon TV April 20 / 5:30 pm 3.3% 6. Doraemon TV Asahi April 20 / 5 pm 2.8% 7. Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 21 / 8:30 am 2.7% 8. Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 20 / 4:30 pm 2.7% 9. O-saru no George / Curious George (animated) NHK TV April 20 / 8:35 am 2.1% 10. Oshiri Tantei NHK TV April 20 / 9 am 2.1%

Source: Video Research