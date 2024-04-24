My Oni Girl: Anime fantasy world confronts you to face your demons, quite literally | Watch trailer

The nuanced layers of magical realism come alive in My Oni Girl trailer released by Netflix on April 24. Fantastically inspired by an emotional reality, the long-awaited fourth feature anime film by Studio Colorido confronts the consequences of burying one's innermost feelings. Still from the My Oni Girl trailer(Netflix)

Pushing people to face their demons, the youth fantasy world of the upcoming movie poignantly illustrates the full-fledged transformation of those who hide their true emotions into the mythical demon ‘oni.’ Netflix's trailer briefly unravels the affecting thematic crux by merging the paths of a boy and an oni girl.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Watch the My Oni Girl trailer

Having previously worked for Studio Ghibli, Tomotaka Shibayama (A Whisker Away) helms the emotionally imaginative direction of the May release. Kensho Ono voices the self-contained Hiiragi Yatsuse, while he finds his unlikely match in Miyu Tomita's Tsumugi, who's all about self-expression. As the young boy and the demon girl, with completely opposite personalities, cross paths, a unique and unexpected bond blossoms.

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1113 spoilers: Zoro is missed; Dr Vegapunk's world-sinking message plays out

As seen in the trailer, high school fresher Hiiragi, crippled by the fear of being disliked, yearns to form bonds with everyone. As the habit takes shape in his inability to say no to anyone while hoping to appease everyone reaching out to him, he encounters a demon girl named Tsumugi.

Tsumugi taps into to the human world in search of her mother. But, along the way, she and Hiiragi end up navigating their unusual friendship and unravelling the mystery of how humans turn into oni. The My Oni Girl trailer's emotionally vibrant vision finds its perfect, heart-touching match in the accompanying theme song, Truth in Lies, by ZUTOMAYO. Accentuating the profoundly layered plot twists and bitter truths about suppressed emotions, the song Blues in the Closet will be unveiled later.

My Oni Girl intertwines the vivid themes of “awkward first encounters, life and death, feeling like an outsider and Shibayama’s kind personality” with the consciously made song choices.

Embark on the magical journey of self-discovery and uncover the true powers held in expressing emotions in My Oni Girl on May 24.