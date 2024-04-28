Live-action My Hero Academia short film rolls out to celebrate a decade-long legacy of 'challenges and heartbreaks'

Celebrating ten years of superheroes and the UA Academy inspiring dozens of heart-touching stories, the hit anime series My Hero Academia released a live-action short film on April 27. Stills from the My Hero Academia 10th anniversary short film.(Shonen Jump Channel)

As fans of the much-loved anime program await the anticipated arrival of the seventh season on May 4, they've been blessed with bags full of MHA content and headlines to fill the air and their hearts in the meantime. The four-part recap special series titled Memories also wrapped up its motion on Saturday, but the buzz around the franchise is nowhere closer to dying down anytime soon.

The Shonen franchise has built a decade-long legacy of worthwhile memories since Kohei Horikoshi's masterpiece debuted on the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine pages, followed by its 2016 anime adaptation. Introducing otakus to a new league of superheroes and their humble origin stories, the series grounded the super-saga with much love, care and meticulous thought that has endlessly empowered its viewers with words of wisdom and heartening morale-boosting experiences.

With Izuku Midoriya as the face of the vast storyline, replete with a heavy pantheon of characters, My Hero Academia and its fans have crossed the 10-year milestone after dealing with their own set of challenges. Channelling the essence of that heartfelt, tear-jerking journey, the recently revealed live-action short film - Succession - draws visual parallels between All Might and Deku's mentor-mentee relationship with the bond shared between the two brothers.

Watch My Hero Academia 10th Anniversary short film ‘Succession’

The official YouTube video doesn't have English subtitles yet. Check out a fan-made thread on X/Twitter with the translations here.

Celebrating the manga's golden ten-year history, the video pays tribute to the storyline's legacy that has undoubtedly left an influential mark on worldwide viewers.

Encompassing the coming-of-age chapters of the elder brother who's faced ten years of “challenges and heartbreaks,” the video sends a message from the heart. Illustrating a genuine picture of striving through those setbacks to come out on top triumphant, earning an endless supply of life lessons in the process.

In addition to the My Hero Academia Season 7 premiere this May, a live-action adaptation is in development at Netflix. Plus, the franchise's fourth anime film - My Hero Academia: You're Next - is ready to hit Japanese theatres on August 2, 2024.