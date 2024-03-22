7 Iffy live-action films announced recently: Margot Robbie's The Sims, Teen Titans and more

A new batch of live-action movies is on the horizon. Many of these campy titles revealed in recent memory have already scarred the online community. Despite their yet-to-release status, these titles have taken flak way before some of their official previews were even rolled out. However, some exceptions have lightened the mood. Margot Robbie's direct attachment to The Sims movie has awakened a mood of pleasant surprise among netizens whom her association with Barbie won over. The Sims and Teen Titans are two of the most recently announced live-action projects to be in works,

Either way, all these novel titles that blew into life-sized projects out of nowhere have invited a ton of reactions, adding to their publicity, whether good or bad. Some found their source material absurd game visuals, while others took the usual route of reading a book but fleshing it out into the most bizarre product ever known (here's looking at Zachary Levi as Harold). Games, cartoons, action-heavy games, Disney nostalgia and whatnot, everything is coming to life on the big screen soon. Here are some freshly spotlighted titles that could sink or swim; there's no in-between for them.

Hit-and-miss Live-action movies announced recently

The Sims Movie

After breathing actual life into the iconic life in plastic, Margot Robbie is on her way to fund a virtual world to real-world translation on the big screen. The EA video game giant - The Sims - is one of the most popular life simulation games that leads a similar deal to Mattel's Barbie: Players control the characters and their storylines.

The Sims live-action film was announced on March 21 and is still in its early days of development. So far, LuckyChap's Margot Robbie, Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley have been attached to the project as producers alongside Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee. Loki series director Kate Herron has been tasked to helm the camera and co-write the screenplay with Briony Redman. They're no stranger to each other, as they've previously put their brain together to concoct a Doctor Who episode script.

Some of the real OG avatars to have existed since the first Sims game broke out include the Goth Family - Mortimer, Bella and Cassandra; the Crumplebottom Family; the Pleasant Family, Michael Bachelor; the Caliente Family, the Burb family; the Landgraabs; the Newbies; Don Lothario, Ginia And Tara Kat.

Teen Titans

Fan castings for the Teen Titans live-action have been in the air for years. 2024 finally sealed the deal for the official confirmation, with James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC era spotting Ana Nogueira as the screenwriter. The much-loved band of sidekicks, who've retained their pop-culture presence through animated cartoons and other revisions like the HBO series, have found their home ground to take off for success. Hopefully, that will be it because this will be a make-or-break scenario for the DC world. Not only will the Teen Titans movie determine their own standing in the fictional superhero world that's been dragged down due to the lack of originality, but also the meaningful consideration of whether the live-action DC-verse can ever expand beyond the stock Justice League circle.

Popeye the Sailor Man

Fans have already envisioned Dwayne Johnson as their brawny, spinach-gulping sailor. But the Popeye movie is also in early development, so there's been no word on the casting news yet. The childhood cartoon's live-action route has seemingly birthed at home with King Features (OG comic strip) and Chernin Entertainment joining hands for the modern rendition of the iconic character that was once previously visited on the same track in 1980, with Robin Williams manning the mantle. The upcoming ambitious project has been listed as a “big-budget feature,” and screenwriter Michael Caleo is helming the story's penmanship. Read more here.

Lilo & Stitch

The upcoming film is a remake of the 2002 animated feature created by Chris Sanders, who's reprising his voice role as Stitch from the OG Disney treat. A few hours ago, media reports of actor Billy Magnussen attempting to put fan's anxieties to rest surfaced. While Disney has been pushing a humongous lot of live-action reimaginations of beloved characters, Magnussen believes that there's nothing to worry about here. He describes the project in work as a “story about connection.”

The Bridge of Spies actor will be appearing as the voice of Agent Pleakley. Marcel the Shell with Shoes On creator Dean Fleischer Camp is directing the ambitious project, with Maia Kealoha coming in to play Lilo Pelekai. Tia Carrere, who previously voiced Lilo's sister in the animated film, is coming back as well, but with a new garb of social worker Mrs Kekoa. Another returning member includes Amy Hill (Mr Hasagawa, previously), who will be a newly created elderly character, Tutu.

The Lilo & Stitch live-action film is slated to arrive on Disney+ in 2024, with no specific calendar date in sight. Much like the animated classic, the upcoming feature will lead the similar crux of the story, wherein a lonely girl befriends an alien named Stitch despite its origins as a “force of destruction." A family's bond comes into the picture as social workers and aliens are all on their tail.

Harold and the Purple Crayon

In an unlikely casting feat, Zachary Levi has been cast as onesie-wearing protagonist Harold, who's been pictured as a four-year-old in the children's picture book of the same name. The movie will focus on Harold's magical adventures, all taking shape due to a purple crayon. Carlos Saldanha, known for several animated movies like Ice Age: The Meltdown, Rio, Dinosaurs and others, will make his live-action directorial debut with this adaptation slated to hit the big screen on August 2, 2024.

Many netizens were hoping to see a 2D rendition of Harold's world; however, they've now been delivered an animated-live action hybrid with Zachary Levi at its centre. The movie has already attracted a bag full of mixed reviews, and it's not even out yet.

Borderlands

The Eli Roth directorial sci-fi action comedy sports an unbelievable cast that makes you rub your eyes in amazement. Borderlands is a Lionsgate film that will make it to the theatres on August 9, 2024. Its ensemble cast marks the gathering of a beyond-belief group of A-list actors, including Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Edgar Ramirez, Ariana Greenblatt, Bobby Lee, Gina Gershon and Florian Munteanu.

Based on the Gearbox Software video game characters, the Borderlands movie has been declared a massive failure ahead of its premiere. It's like audiences wouldn't even like to offer it a chance to flourish in its own time. The campy trailer dropped earlier in March, and its worn-out sense of humour wasn't everyone's cup of tea. The other side of the internet is still willing to give the film the benefit of the doubt due to its blazing casting choices. Modern-day trailers don't often encapsulate the apt spirit of the project. The game fans will have to wait until August to find out if the quintessentially cynical, dark and off-handed humour of the games will be transported to the movie or if it's as bad as the trailer makes it out to be.

Minecraft: The Movie

Expected to release in April 2025, this out-of-place live-action project concept equally hits it out of the park with its casting choices. Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon and Jemaine Clement. Like The Sims, Minecraft is also deemed a sandbox game, and similar to Borderlands' fate, this one, too, has faced several setbacks and delays. The project has seen numerous rejections, from potentially casting Steve Carell to hiring Shawn Levy as the director. The Minecraft movie was meant to be released in 2019 initially, then in 2022, and now finally clinging to a 2024 premiere.

Its plot is still under wraps, but the casting choices alone have piqued quite a heavy interest. Jared Hess is directing, who previously helmed the camera with Jack Black in the lead for Nacho Libre. Legendary Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment are backing the production, with Warner Bros distributing the curiosity-generator.