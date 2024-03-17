Viral Teen Titans live-action movie fan castings: Dallas Liu-Nightwing, Iñaki Godoy-Beast Boy and more

Teen Titans go! But for real, this time. The world may have come to associate this close group of ‘sidekicks’ as chummy younger proteges of the more mainstream mature counterparts from the Justice League, but they're so much more than that. In fact, many of these characters strive through their coming-of-age chapters, which are fleshed in the shadow of the likes of Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and so many more. The 2003 animated cartoon for kids may have reduced its vision to a cutesy affair. However, the Teen Titans team has seen several origins and further branched out revisions that TV fans have mistakenly envisioned as a small closed group with Robin, Beast Boy, Raven, Starfire and Cyclops at the centre. On the contrary, the founding members are entirely different from this lot. Ana Nogueira, who's already writing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow for DC Studios, has been boarded for the Teen Titans live-action movie screenplay.

With hopes of seeing every character significant to the advancement of the lore, like Wonder Girl, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Terra, Blue Beetle, Supergirl, Superboy and others, fans are counting on the new version to surpass the pre-existing revivals like Teen Titans Go and the HBO Max live-action series Titans. James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision for DC Studios has already birthed numerous announcements, including the Milly Alcock-starrer Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and starring David Corenswet's 2025 Superman, to name a few. The golden duo is now also set on the Titans' path and has tasked the Supergirl scribe, Ana Nogueira, to pen the screenplay for the newest addition as well. As a result, the trending news again roused the internet to punch in its favourite fan-casting choices, and here are some of the top answers that dominated X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Live-action Teen Titans fan castings:

It remains to be seen which arc of Teen Titans lore the upcoming confirmed live-action movie will bring to life. With that, countless opportunities for character arcs also arise, leaving fans speculating about which ones they'll meet when the film finally hits the screens. And so, it's still not confirmed if DC enthusiasts will come face to face with Dick Grayson's Robin or his emancipated breakthrough with Nightwing's introduction (or both). Grayson's crime-fighting superheroic persona has done it all - from donning the first Robin's suit to even taking on Batman's cowl now and then and stepping into his self-created person as Nightwing.

Nightwing / Dick Grayson

Despite the hazy details of the future project, fans are already rooting for Dallas Liu of Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender fame to take on that leading position. Some are even counting on DC bringing back Brenton Thwaites to play the character since he's previously acquainted with the role's responsibilities through the gritty revision of the Titans TV series. However, despite loving his take, others have no plans of settling with him because they have reservations about an actor in their 30s helming the new iteration. Timothee Chalamet, Dylan O'Brien and Logan Lerman have been some other front-running candidates sailing in the same “too old for Nightwing” boat. Wolfgang Novogratz (Sierra Burgess Is a Loser), Lorenzo Zurzolo (Baby), Asher Angel (Shazam) and Tanner Buchanan (Cobra Kai) also took a spot on the roster.

Robin

Despite there being no confirmation about which versions of Robin will be making it to the movie, one of the older loyal fan castings involved getting The Umbrella Academy's Aidan Gallagher onboard. The internet was repeatedly building towards Louis Patridge from the Enola Holmes movies as another young Robin character.

Beast Boy / Garfield Logan

Never Have I Ever's Michael Cimino was a fan-favourite. But, possibly one of the most common asks was for Iñaki Godoy from the One Piece live-action series to become the fan-favourite goofy shapeshifter that Ryan Potter previously played in the HBO show. Regardless of the uproar bending sideways in each case of fan casting, the internet has relatively been collectively rooting for Godoy to step into Gar's shoes.

Starfire / Koriand'r / Kory Anders

The old HBO TV series' fans are still hung up on Anna Diop's treatment of the character and are hoping for her to return. Chances of any older versions appearing in the movie are slim, especially with James Gunn hoping to lead the revised DC universe with a fresh vision. So, it's likely that fans will have to make do with a newer portrayal of the character. Laura Kariuki (Black Lightning) and Disney's very own Ariel star, Halle Bailey, were commonly hoped for. Savannah Lee Smith from the 2021 Gossip Girl series rose up, too. Quite a few netizens were also torn between fan-casting Avantika Vandanapu (Mean Girls) as Starfire or Raven. Simone Ashley's (Bridgerton) name also joined the conversation. Some even considered Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and Ella Balinska (Resident Evil) good prospects.

Raven

Jenna Ortega's unforgettable live portrait of Wednesday Addams would approve of her as the new Raven, and so does the ‘stan Twitter’ side. Again, Avantika Vandanapu was a common ask, and even Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Never Have I Ever) joined the fantasy cast race. Netizens particularly wished for Raven to be played by an actor with Indian roots (despite her popular mainstream reimaginings), especially since the comic book character was physically fashioned after the original 1979 Star Trek film star Persis Khambatta, and Indian actress pageant titleholder. Fans also firmly believe that Hindu mythology heavily influenced the designs of the inter-dimensional realm of Azarath, Raven's birth home and her demonic father, Trigon. Some of the old DC comic panels even showed Raven hitting the campus of Manhattan College in New York, adorning a saree.

Cyborg / Victor Stone

Scream's Mason Gooding was a new highlight in the Cyborg fan casting list. On the other hand, John Boyega has been an old one. Several fans have come out in support of him assuming the mantle years before the live-action movie became a reality. Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) was another. RJ Cyler from the 2017 Power Rangers movie was considered as well, along with Doom Patrol's Joivan Wade.

Wonder Girl / Donna Troy

Liza Soberano (Lisa Frankenstein) instantly picked up as a raging fan-favourite choice. Some fans who are crossing their fingers for Jenna Ortega to come in as Raven listed Melissa Barrera as their Donna Troy in hopes of seeing the Scream 6 partners together again. Yet another Scream queen, Sonia Ammar, joined the list with Rachel Zegler (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Alexa Demie (Euphoria).

Kid Flash

Kid Flash is yet another DC character whose speedster badge has been sported by several versions. So, the first conversation that fans dug their heels into was whether Wally West or Bart Allen would be their version of Kid Flash for the new movie. While that conversation still rages on, fan-cast options that rose up were Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water), Matt Lintz (Ms Marvel), Joshua Bassett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson & the Olympians) and Jace Norman (Henry Danger).