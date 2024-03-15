Is Henry Cavill the new Wolverine? Wild rumour rounds up mixed reactions

Former Superman has reportedly warmed up to the ways of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last month, a spicy stream of rumours teased Henry Cavill's Marvel debut. But he isn't the only one who has joined this titillating conversation. With every impossible cameo that came to life in Deadpool 2, the sky is the limit for the upcoming ambitious project that will likely shake up the entire MCU for better or worse. New rumours about Henry Cavill's MCU cameo as a Wolverine variant worry fans about the beloved actor's talent being wasted on a "one-off" show.

From Taylor Swift possibly waltzing in as the Dazzler and the fan-favourite Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom dropping by, Deadpool & Wolverine's anticipated premiere has initiated a train of saucy rumours. As fans took it all in, renowned and reliable scoopers Giant Freekin Robot and CanWeGetSomeToast fanned the fire with a new update about Cavill's involvement. The buzz-worthy rumours claim that the ex-Man of Steel will apparently be taking on Wolverine's role in the new movie, or at least a variant of the character adeptly helmed by Hugh Jackman since the early 2000s.

Deadpool & Wolverine: Henry Cavill's MCU cameo and more

According to Giant Freekin Robot, a source that previously predicted Linda Cardellini's contribution as Lylla the Otter in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, has supposedly breathed life into fan fantasies about Cavill's introduction to the MCU. The outlet confidently affirmed that he would appear as a variant of Wolverine, "wearing a long brown coat".

Marvelites were initially conjecturing about Henry taking on the role of Captain Britain, but as per the source's information, that won't be happening in the upcoming Deadpool movie. The MCU is infamous for already casting the same actors across storylines. And with Deadpool 3 primarily built around the multiverse chaos, it opens up the room for Henry to venture into different roles later on. However, the recent updates assert that his Wolverine transition, for now, is a “one-off” thing.

Although this doesn't shut off the British actor from settling into a more permanent role in the Marvel universe later on, not all fans are pleased with his “throwaway cameo,” stirring up a John Krasinski-Mr Fantastic-shapped deja vu.

Fan reactions to Henry Cavill's Wolverine cameo

]Many are still holding on to the hope that he's the 616 version of Wolverine, referring to the primary Earth setting of Marvel Universe's action. “He should be the main MCU Wolverine,” read one comment under the CanWeGetSomeToast Instagram post.

While another mourned the idea of Cavill not returning for something more monumental after Deadpool: “This lowkey annoying bc thus mean that he won't be a big character in the mcu.” Another one reiterated that Marvel Studios were pulling “another John Krasinski trope.” More MCU followers chimed in with comments like, “What a waste of a role” or “That's a waste of an actor.”

Some others rejoiced at the doozy of a revelation, but the general take from longtime enthusiasts of the fictional world was marred with more doubts and questions than excitement. “Surely Marvel wouldn’t get Henry Cavill for a one-and-done appearance as a character in one film. Will he be *our* Wolverine? We may not have mutants as such now, but will he end up being the 616 Wolverine after the soft reboot of Secret Wars…?” replied an X (formerly Twitter) user.