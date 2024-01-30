Milly Alcock from House of the Dragon soars into James Gunn's DCU as the new Supergirl

Milly Alcock, known for her role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, has been cast as Kara Zor-El, Superman's cousin, in the upcoming film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The announcement was made by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn on Instagram, where he confirmed the news. Gunn is also reported to be writing and directing Superman: Legacy. Milly Alcock the 80th Golden Globe Awards. (Invision)

The Journey from Sydney to the Global Stage

Alcock, a native of Sydney, is a proud graduate of Newtown High School of the Performing Arts. Opting to follow her passion for acting, she made the decision to leave high school during her final year to fully pursue a career in acting.

She gained recognition as part of the cast of the 2019 Australian drama series Upright, where she portrayed the character of Meg alongside Tim Minchin. Alcock's most recent performance was on the London's West End stage, where she took on the role of Abigail Williams in the National Theatre's production of The Crucible.

Stellar Ensemble

The cast of Superman: Legacy includes David Corenswet portraying Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Rachel Brosnahan taking on the role of Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl.

The rest of the cast includes Edi Gathegi, María Gabriela de Faría, Anthony Carrigan, Skyler Gisondo, and Sara Sampaio.

From Comics to Cinema

If rumours doing the rounds are to be believed, Supergirl may make an appearance in James Gunn's Superman Legacy, currently in the pre-production stage in Georgia.

Meanwhile, Ana Nogueira is penning Woman of Tomorrow, and Warner Bros is actively seeking a director for the project. The film takes inspiration from the comic book series by Tom King and Bilquis Evely.

In the comic, Kara Zor-El undertakes an interstellar odyssey alongside an unexpected ally. Driven by vengeance, her companion's planet was destroyed, and they now seek retribution against those responsible.

Superman: Legacy is all set to hit the theaters worldwide on July 11, 2025.