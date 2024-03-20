James Gunn's Superman may feature Bloodsport's Kryptonite bullet scene. Here's how and where

James Gunn’s latest Superman movie is stirring up excitement with a rumoured scene that has fans speculating. Reports suggest a news bulletin will reveal Superman suffering an injury from a Kryptonite bullet, an iconic call back for comic lovers that ties back to Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport, in The Suicide Squad. James Gunn's Superman may feature Man of Steel vs Bloodsport easter egg.(James Gunn/X/DC)

This connection raises questions about which iteration of Superman is involved—could it be David Corenswet’s portrayal, or is this a subtle nod to Henry Cavill’s tenure as the caped hero?

Hbo Max's The Suicide Squad keep revealing a range of antiheroes, whose favoured features are closely related to their lethal talents and journey of struggle. They comprise this diverse group, like Bloodsport, for example, who was incarcerated for delivering the one who almost killed Superman – surviving only after he was sent to the ICU. Thisedly, Superman killed an opponent, but the one who is killed still remained a riddle.

Whether it is Henry Cavill playing Superman or any other superhero that portrayed him, did they bring the similarities or differences as compared to the original comic book characters? Some details James Gunn hints but not outright confessions.

Quick comic call-back

The acrimonious past between Bloodsport and Superman is testified to by the 1980s Superman comics, which portray their relationship. Kryptonite weaponized only slightly hampered the Man of Steel, allowing the anti-hero to deal two mortal blows with poison-tipped needles.

Rumors swirl around James Gunn's coming Superman movie(DC)

‘So it could be Henry; it could be somebody else’

When IGN asked whether it was Cavil on the bullet' tip, Gunn retorted, “Bloodsport is in prison for putting Superman into the ICU with a kryptonite bullet. Yes, The Suicide Squad is a part of the DCEU, but I don't know which Superman it was because I don't cast the next Superman. So it could be Henry [Cavill]; it could be somebody else. It's whoever people decide on other than me.”

Gunn’s diplomatic stance thus verifies The Suicide Squad in terms of what will further transpire in the DCEU but it does so without spilling the beans of Cavill’s involvement. Through his thoughtful reaction, he can avoid an undesirable situation affecting his movie’s conformity with the franchise. With the ongoing DCEU narrative structure, one may guess that it is Clark Kent aka Superman, whom the site also features.

Although the question marks regarding Henry Cavill’s future in the role remain, the latter still holds the screen on the universe created. Regardless of the non-canonical place of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the latter version by Joss Whedon, notwithstanding, was able to restore Superman, as by the end of the film, Clark Kent was back on the route to serving as the Earth’s saviour. In addition to the HBO Go streaming service, they’re both on HBO Max as well.