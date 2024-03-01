Superman gets NEW Suit! First look draws mysterious parallels to iconic DC comics

Get ready, Superman fans! James Gunn, the head honcho at DC Studios, has just dropped some awesome news on Superman's birthday. The iconic superhero is getting a makeover, with a brand-new movie and a fancy new costume. This marks a fresh start for Superman's adventures on the big screen. The makers have further assured that the highly anticipated superhero franchise is officially underway, so keep an eye out for its release in 2025! Superman gets NEW Suit! First look(Pic credit- X, AP, Instagram)

Also read: Hailey Bieber 'frustrated' by dad’s prayer request as Justin and she deal with…

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Superman: Legacy gets a new name

First things first: Superman: Legacy is now just SUPERMAN. In either case, it's a suitable title for the mega cinematic comeback of the Man of Steel. With a massive budget at stake and James Gunn at the helm, fans are confident that the forthcoming Superman film will be a visual spectacle. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy." He continued, By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN," Gunn revealed in his Instagram post.

Also read: DCU announces TWO mega productions going on floor in 2024, James Gunn says, ‘Superman legacy...’

James Gunn unveils SUPERMAN’s new suit

A Superman shocker no one saw coming! Taking to his Instagram Gunn said, "Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be - coincidentally and unplanned - Superman's birthday.” The glimpse of the costume shared on Instagram reveal has fans buzzing about the logo. The new design is strikingly similar to Superman from DC Comics from the iconic Kingdom Come storyline by Mark Waid and Alex Ross, which is set in a future parallel reality.

Don't worry, fans! The story still feels new and exciting. Even though the two versions of Superman from Kingdom Come and the DC Universe (DCU) look similar, they're different. Kingdom Come's Superman is older and more experienced, while the DCU's Clark Kent is younger and just starting out as a superhero.

Superman cast