DCU announces TWO mega productions going on floor in 2024, James Gunn says, ‘Superman legacy...’

The DC Universe is about to get two electrifying jolts! Hold onto your capes, comic book fans, because James Gunn, the visionary director behind hits like Guardians of the Galaxy and Peacemaker, just announced that not one, but two mega productions are gearing up to film this year. According to the creators, filming for the upcoming Superman: Legacy is set to commence in March, post which other projects are expected to begin production in 2024. Henry Cavill has played Superman in four DCEU films so far.

James Gunn announces two DCU projects in production in 2024

"One year ago today Peter Safran & I introduced our DC slate for the 1st time – thanks to all of you for the support you've given us throughout the year," Gunn shared a post on Instagram recently. "Today, Superman Legacy is about to start production, episodes of Creature Commandos are being finished that will be released later this year, at least 2 more projects are gearing up to go in the next couple months, amazing scripts keep coming in, & incredible talent are being attached to new projects, planned & unplanned. Thank you!!" he added while combining the note with a Superman still.

DCU movies likely to go into production in 2024

Remember that game-changing DCU slate unveiled one year ago? To celebrate the anniversary, James Gunn just dropped a bombshell. Though Gunn tight-lipped the titles, the internet is already buzzing with theories. Could it be the first solo appearance of Supergirl? Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and Waller stand out as the most likely contenders from the remaining DCU roster to begin filming by the end of the year, and fans think there's a good chance that will happen.

Milly Alcock roped in as Supergirl

Recently, Milly Alcock, who starred in House of the Dragon, was cast as Supergirl in the DC world. Meanwhile, Ana Nogueira is now penning the script for Woman of Tomorrow. The creators also hinted at their commitment to making the show a top priority for the studio by indicating the search for a suitable director.

Peacemaker spin-off

DC bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran revealed that a Waller spinoff series is officially greenlit as part of their new DC universe, Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. And fans think the second project to go on the floor is none other than Peacemaker spin-off Waller.