 James Gunn announces new title for Superman: Legacy on the first day of shooting
James Gunn announces new title for Superman: Legacy on the first day of shooting

James Gunn announces new title for Superman: Legacy on the first day of shooting

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 01, 2024 08:33 AM IST

The name change from James Gunn is an homage to Christopher Reeve's iconic 1978 Superman: The Movie.

James Gunn has dropped the ‘Legacy’ from his upcoming Superman movie on the first day of shooting.

James Gunn also reveals new logo for the coming Superman. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
James Gunn also reveals new logo for the coming Superman. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The Guardians of the Galaxy maker shared a post on social media, saying, “When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

The new Superman movie, which is simply titled Superman, will launch the revamped DC Universe, with Gunn and Peter Safran overseeing the DC Studios.

Gunn also posted a picture of the Superman emblem from the movie, which had the Legacy subtitle before. The emblem was covered with snow, probably hinting at a possible scene in The Fortress of Solitude, the icy hideout of Superman.

The title Superman is a homage to the iconic 1978 movie that starred Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel and was directed by Richard Donner. The OG one was known as Superman: The Movie.

Cast of Superman

The rebooted Superman movie will feature David Corenswet as the titular hero and his alter ego Clark Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan as his love interest and journalist Lois Lane of Daily Planet. The movie will also have Nicholas Hoult as the archenemy Lex Luthor. The movie was originally called Superman: Legacy.

The movie, which is slated for July 11, 2025, is the first standalone Superman movie in over a decade, after Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, which had Henry Cavill in the lead role.

The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).

Gunn is the writer and director of the movie. He told The Hollywood Reporter last year, “I completely relate to Superman because he’s everything I am. He’s somebody who is an outsider who feels like an alien, but also the ultimate insider, because he’s fucking Superman. And that’s kind of like what I feel like.”

Superman will hit the big screens on July 11, 2025.

