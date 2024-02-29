Iwájú review: Disney scores a winner in this vibrant, futuristic coming-of-age tale

Walt Disney Animation Studios' new offering Iwájú, which means 'the future' in the African Yoruba language, arrives like a storm. Set in the futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria, the six-episode limited series almost plays out like a feature film in itself, but carries important and ambitious subtexts of class disparity and self-identity, rooted in cultural detail. It is bold, beautiful and quietly thought-provoking; and ultimately an exciting new step for Disney+. (Also read: Shogun review: This engrossing historical epic is one of the best shows of the year) A still from Iwájú.

The premise

At the heart of this series lies a spirited young girl named Tola Martins (Simisola Gbadamosi). She is fairly affluent in the mainland suburb, yet she longs to know about what lies on the other side. Only 10, she has everything she wants, although she has never really stepped outside of their place to know more. Her curiosity is the catalyst that drives the story forward. Tola wants to meet her father Tunde (Dayo Okeniyi), who is an entrepreneur. She wants to bridge the divide that exists between the suburban island and the mainland.

Enter Tola’s close friend, Kole (Siji Soetan), a self-taught wonderkid of his own kind, who works for Tunde as a gardener. "He can’t keep telling me to grow up and not even give me the chance to do it," Tola tells Kole, as she goes on to convince him on this journey. It doesn't help that the criminal masterminds in Lagos use innovative technologies for their own reasons. Meanwhile, Tunde presents Tola with a dubious birthday present named Otin (Weruche Opia), a lizard that is meant to safeguard her from further trouble. But of course, that won't last long as threats lurk just around the corner.

What works

Even though the progression of events does feel a tad bit predictable in Iwájú, there's no denying the bold and brilliant set up of the world. Production designer Hamid Ibrahim's work here is truly special. There are rapidly shifting dynamics which might be a little tricky to follow, yet the strong focus on each of these characters eases out the exposition.

Iwájú is often breathtaking to process, bursting with vibrant animation and Ré Olunuga's Afrobeat soundtrack. Particular mention for the way the motives of Bode (Femi Branch) come alive through the story. The coming-of-age tale is informed with a rich specificity to detail (props to cultural consultant Toluwalakin Olowofoyeku), one that is brought in with the association of Pan-African company Kugali Media, adds new dimension with regards to a different perspective. It all comes together ingenuously.

Final thoughts

Iwájú is further held tight with the confident work of its stellar voice actors. Through the span of these short episodes directed by Olufikayo Ziki Adeola, who also shares writing credits with Halima Hudson; the dynamic between these characters are carefully wrought out. Iwájú is unafraid to tackle darker, grittier issues under the gift-wrap of an animated series. Wakanda might the closest kin in terms of its setting, yet Iwájú is very much its own aesthetic beast- able to sweep you in the exquisitely detailed world of futuristic Lagos.

Iwájú released on Disney+Hotstar on February 28.

