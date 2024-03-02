Wendell Pierce to play Perry White in James Gunn's Superman

The Wire star Wendell Pierce is set to star in James Gunn's Superman. According to Variety, the veteran actor will play Perry White, editor-in-chief of the Daily Planet newspaper that employs Clark Kent/Superman. (Also Read: Superman gets NEW Suit! First look draws mysterious parallels to iconic DC comics) Wendell Pierce will play Perry White in James Gunn's Superman(Instagram)

Wendell as Perry

Laurence Fishburne was the most recent actor to play Perry in Man of Steel and Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice. Clark will be played by David Corenswet, Lois Lane by Rachel Brosnahan and Jimmy Olsen by Skyler Gisondo. Previously, actors Jackie Cooper and Frank Langella also essayed the role in other Superman films.

Superman also stars Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Terence Rosemore as Otis, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

The rename

Shooting of the film, earlier titled Superman: Legacy, began on February 29. On the first day of shooting, director James took to Instagram to announce the name change, writing, “Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman’s birthday. When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025.”

The new movie marks the beginning of a rebooted Warner Bros/DC Universe under the supervision of Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss Peter Safran. Superman will hit the screens on July 11, 2025.

