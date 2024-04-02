Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film crosses 150 cr despite competition from Crew, Godzilla X Kong

Shaitaan box office collection: Vikas Bahl's home invasion drama may be in its third week of release now, but the film has been growing slowly and surely at the domestic box office. Starring Ajay Devgn, Jyothika, and R Madhavan, Shaitaan has now crossed ₹150 crore in India. (Also Read – How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big openers this year: From Fighter, Shaitaan to Article 370) Shaitaan box office collection: Ajay Devgn's film crosses ₹ 150 crore in India

Shaitaan crosses ₹ 150 crore

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his X handle and wrote, “#Shaitaan inches closer to ₹ 150 cr mark… Has yet another eventful weekend, despite #Crew and #GodzillaXKong invading the marketplace. [Week 4] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.44 cr, Sun 1.62 cr. Total: ₹ 142.06 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice #Shaitaan biz at a glance. Week 1: ₹ 81.60 cr. Week 2: ₹ 36.08 cr. Week 3: ₹ 20.04 c. Weekend 4: ₹ 4.34 cr. Total: ₹ 142.06 cr #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shaitaan also achieved a parallel feat at the worldwide box office. Madhavan took to his X handle on Monday and announced that the film has also crossed ₹200 crore at the global box office. To be precise, it's made ₹201.73 crore worldwide so far.

About Shaitaan

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. It is the Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati horror film Vash, written and directed by Krishnadev Yagnik.

"It's not that we (superstars) don't want to do horror films. If we get something interesting, then why not? I like this genre and I was waiting to explore it again. When I did Bhoot (2003), we got a lot of appreciation. After that, I didn't get any script that was good in this genre," Ajay had said at the trailer launch event of Shaitaan.

Ajay will be next seen in Amit R Sharma's period football film Maidaan, which stars him as the iconic coach, Syed Abdul Raheem, who led India's football team to Olympic glory. The film will release in cinemas on the occasion of Eid next week on April 10.