Lovely Runner ‘Dimple Couple’s heart-winning chemistry shatters personal viewership ratings record with Episode 7

tvN has sparked the audience's intrigue with its latest hit sensation, Lovely Runner, starring Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Curing all kinds of Monday and Tuesday blues, the heartwarming romance that defies time instantly became a source of comfort for many when it premiered on April 8. New stills from tvN's K-drama Lovely Runner starring Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok.

Its April 29 entry with Episode 7 gained a record-shattering edge over its viewership ratings thus far, securing its personal all-time high score yet.

According to Nielsen Korea, Lovely Runner Episode 7 soared high with its average nationwide viewership rating of 4.5%, witnessing a significant jump from its 3.377% ratings on April 23. On top of that, the series also surpassed its viewership score on the Seoul front, settling down for a rating of 5.3%, leaping high from the formerly recorded readings of 3.946%.

The series found its jumpstart with modest episode ratings. However, they have now finally found swift momentum with Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon's much-loved onscreen dynamics, powered by the show's engaging storytelling.

What's next on Lovely Runner Episode 8?

The preview for Tuesday's Episode 8 again catches Im Sol in the vicious cycle of wanting to protect Ryu Sun Jae from looming danger. She urges him to spend the night with her so that she can keep him away from harm's way.

It focuses on the onscreen couple's potential discussion about their mutually intertwined heartfelt feelings for each other. However, an unsettling figure's emergence once more casts a dark shadow on the two from a distance. Regardless, Im Sol's steadfast determination is keen to keep Sun Jae safe while this hooded presence appears on their tail.

Other weekday drama ratings

Meanwhile, KBS2's Monday-Tuesday K-drama Nothing Uncovered, starring Kim Ha Neul, Yeon Woo Jin and Jang Seung Jo, fell from its initial record-high nationwide ratings of 3.8% to 2.4% on April 29. The melodramatic romance thriller is headed for its finale week once it wraps up the April 30 broadcast of Episode 14.

Joo Won and Kwon Nara's underrated fantasy romance The Midnight Studio, airing on ENA, also witnessed a dip in its ratings as it amassed a modest nationwide score of 1.6% after last week's 2.3% figure.