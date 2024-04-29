Nearly a year after its debut, Netflix has reportedly greenlit a second season of Bloodhounds. This action-packed K-drama, following the lives of two rebellious boxers battling the country's illegal loan sharks, returns for another epic showdown. The show roared onto the scene with its intriguing bromance and pulse-pounding plot. While Kim Sae Ron's controversy fueled the hype, fans were truly invested in seeing more of lead stars Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan. And now, their wish is finally granted. Netflix's Bloodhounds confirms Season 2 with Lee Sang Yi and Woo Do Hwan; will Kim Sae Ron return? (Netflix)

Netflix confirms Bloodhounds Season 2

On April 29, Korean news outlet Sports Seoul reported that Netflix's series Bloodhounds is getting a second season, with lead actors returning. The report follows the upcoming production of the Korean drama. “Lead actors Woo Do Hwan and Lee Sang Yi who gained great popularity by showing off their bromance in Season 1, will also join Season 2. ‘Bloodhounds’ Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming in the second half of this year.” Reads a local report by journalist Kim Hyeon Deok.

When to expect Bloodhounds season 2 on Netflix

Production on the show is expected to begin in the second half of 2024, suggesting that we may see the final series release on OTT platforms by 2025. The first season of Bloodhounds premiered on June 9, 2023, on the streaming platform worldwide. The show is based on the webtoon series of the same name by Jeon Chan.

Will Kim Sae Ron return?

While filming Bloodhounds' first season, lead actress Kim Sae Ron's DUI incident caused significant backlash and forced an early departure. Producers responded by shortening and heavily editing her scenes. Her involvement in season two remains unclear. Despite the hurdle, Bloodhounds season one roared out of the gate, amassing a staggering 27.97 million viewing hours within just three days of release. This rapid growth earned the show a spot at number two on Netflix’s worldwide non-English Top 10 category and ultimately took the number one spot.

Bloodhounds plot

Bloodhounds throws us into the world of Gun Woo and Woo Jin, ex-marines with a talent for boxing. Season one followed their journey of self-discovery and intense training as they took down the ruthless loan shark, Myeong Gil. Fueled by a need to protect Gun Woo's mother from crippling debt, they emerged victorious, finally free to reclaim their lives. The plot for season 2 is yet to be made official.