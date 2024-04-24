Chainsaw Man Chapter 164: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Chainsaw Man is coming back with another chapter! In the previous issue, fans saw Denji finally waking up from his coming after Asa and Fami came to his rescue. However, as the nightmare is far from over, the anticipation for the next chapter is brewing among fans. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: Denji is likely to set out to find Nayuta in Chainsaw Man Chapter 164

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 release date and time

The next chapter is set to arrive on Wednesday, May 1, at 12 am JST. As the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your timezone below:

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am April 30 Tuesday CT 9 am April 30 Tuesday ET 10 am April 30 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 30 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am May 1 Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 164?

Fans of the dark fantasy manga series can access the upcoming chapter from official sources such as the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. It's important to note that while the other two platforms are free to use, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 164?

Although no spoilers have been leaked on social media as of yet, the next chapter is likely to bring Denji to the forefront. Fans speculate now that he is finally awake, he must come to terms with all that has happened. Theories also suggest that Chapter 164 could set the stage for Denji's next set of moves. It is likely that he will have his eyes fixed on Control Devil Nayuta and figure out her whereabouts. Additionally, the chapter is also expected to reveal that Nayuta has been captured by Famine Devil Dami. This essentially means that her motives with the latter could also be highlighted.