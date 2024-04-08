New manga alert: Tokyo Revengers creator's Negai no Astro, 2 others to launch in Weekly Shonen Jump

Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19 revealed three upcoming manga titles' launch in the magazine's 20th edition next week. The serialised chapters of Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui's new story, Negai no Astro, will start rolling on Monday, April 15. The supernatural action series will accompany two more titles pertaining to the same overarching genre. Ken Wakui's new manga Negai no Astro will release on April 15.

Here's what we know about the forthcoming releases:

New manga titles in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues

Negai no Astro (Astro's Wish) by Ken Wakui

Release date: Monday, April 15, in Shonen Jump issue 20

The supernatural action series is set around the character Hibaru, who aims to become the strongest yakuza. Commencing with a focus on the succession war of the Yotsurugi-gumi clan, the first chapter will consist of 58 pages, per Anime News Network.

Kyokutou Necromance by Fusai Naba

Release Date: Monday, April 22, in Shonen Jump issue 21

The Aliens Area fame Mangaka's next title is a supernatural battle action series centred around a teen boy who stumbles across a mysterious woman claiming to be his father's friend. Once she introduces him to the world of necromancy, his adventurous journey into the unknown begins. Driving his attention to a mystical ring he inherited from his father, the boy forges a connection with the spirit world, potentially on his way to saving people around him.

Kyokutou Necromance out in WSJ issue #21

Saikuru Biyori / Cycle Biyori by Kobayashi Omusuke

Release Date: Monday, May 13, in Shonen Jump issue 24

The newcomer manga artist's work will step into the slice-of-life theme on the supernatural side of things. In a twisted coming-of-age chapter, a high school girl discovers her supernatural abilities, only to find a new transfer student claiming to have powers of his own.

Before launching his upcoming fantasy series, the Mangaka released some one-shots, including Ashita Akira no Tanagokoro and Houki no Kariudo.