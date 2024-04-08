New manga alert: Tokyo Revengers creator's Negai no Astro, 2 others to launch in Weekly Shonen Jump
Ken Wakui of Tokyo Revengers fame is ready to launch his new manga, Negai no Astro, in the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Two other titles also announced.
Weekly Shonen Jump issue 19 revealed three upcoming manga titles' launch in the magazine's 20th edition next week. The serialised chapters of Tokyo Revengers creator Ken Wakui's new story, Negai no Astro, will start rolling on Monday, April 15. The supernatural action series will accompany two more titles pertaining to the same overarching genre.
Here's what we know about the forthcoming releases:
New manga titles in upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issues
- Negai no Astro (Astro's Wish) by Ken Wakui
Release date: Monday, April 15, in Shonen Jump issue 20
The supernatural action series is set around the character Hibaru, who aims to become the strongest yakuza. Commencing with a focus on the succession war of the Yotsurugi-gumi clan, the first chapter will consist of 58 pages, per Anime News Network.
- Kyokutou Necromance by Fusai Naba
Release Date: Monday, April 22, in Shonen Jump issue 21
The Aliens Area fame Mangaka's next title is a supernatural battle action series centred around a teen boy who stumbles across a mysterious woman claiming to be his father's friend. Once she introduces him to the world of necromancy, his adventurous journey into the unknown begins. Driving his attention to a mystical ring he inherited from his father, the boy forges a connection with the spirit world, potentially on his way to saving people around him.
- Saikuru Biyori / Cycle Biyori by Kobayashi Omusuke
Release Date: Monday, May 13, in Shonen Jump issue 24
The newcomer manga artist's work will step into the slice-of-life theme on the supernatural side of things. In a twisted coming-of-age chapter, a high school girl discovers her supernatural abilities, only to find a new transfer student claiming to have powers of his own.
Before launching his upcoming fantasy series, the Mangaka released some one-shots, including Ashita Akira no Tanagokoro and Houki no Kariudo.