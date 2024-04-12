 Chainsaw Man Chapter 163: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Chainsaw Man Chapter 163: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 12, 2024 03:43 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of Chainsaw Man Chapter 163

The previous chapter of Tatsuki Fujimoto's famed manga series Chainsaw Man ended with an intense cliffhanger. As Yoru prepared to kill Quanxi, the chapter concluded with a closure, leaving fans anticipating for the next issue. Chainsaw Man was first serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in 2018, and since then, it has garnered a wide fan following. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming chapter:

The release date and time of Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 has been confirmed(Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media)
Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 release date and time

The release schedule of Chainsaw Man is similar to Jujutsu Kaisen as the next Chapter 163 is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 24, at 12 am JST. However, the exact time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PST8 amApril 23Tuesday
CST10 amApril 23Tuesday
EST11 amApril 23Tuesday
GMT3 pmApril 23Tuesday
ACST1:30 amApril 24Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 163?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter of the dark fantasy manga series on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to know that the latter requires a paid subscription, unlike the first two platforms.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 163?

The previous issue's cliffhanger ending has left fans awaiting the release of Chapter 163. While the spoilers are not available as of yet, fans speculate that the chapter will pick up right from the ending of Chapter 162 and reveal the aftermath of Yoru and Quanxi's gruelling situation. It is likely that a twist will occur and the former may actually end up helping the latter. But it is possible there could be some conditions to her offer. Additionally, the chapter could reveal who actually stays behind to revive Denji.

