PM Modi to visit Mysuru, Mangaluru in Karnataka on April 14 for election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to campaign for the upcoming and much awaited Lok Sabha election in Karnataka this weekend, having scheduled a rally in Mysuru and a roadshow in Mangaluru on Sunday. This comes after mega rallies by the PM in Kalaburagi and Shivamogga districts of the southern state last month. PM Narendra Modi will hold a mega public meeting with both BJP and JD(S) leaders in Mysuru on Sunday, and then address a 1.5 km-long roadshow in the coastal city of Mangaluru.(PTI)

PM Modi had launched the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll campaign from Congress National President M Mallikarjun Kharge's home turf - Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

After this, he is now expected to address a mega rally in Mysuru and hold a roadshow in Mangaluru, said BJP General Secretary V Sunil Kumar, according to news agency PTI.

Here's what the PM's itinerary looks like this Sunday

– First, the PM will be addressing a mega public meeting, consisting of leaders from both the BJP and its alliance partner, the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S). Party workers from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies are expected to attend the meeting. The event is scheduled at Mysuru's Maharaja College grounds.

– The PM will then travel to the coastal city of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district and hold a roadshow at about 6 pm. The roadshow will be for 1.5 kilometres, from Narayana Guru circle to Nava Bharat circle, the agency reported.

EAM S Jaishankar to visit Bengaluru on April 15

Apart from these events, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also scheduled to set foot in Karnataka capital Bengaluru the next day, i.e., April 15, Monday, Sunil Kumar said.

“He will be interacting with eminent personalities of the state at 4 pm at Indian Institute of Science, and at 7 pm he will be in a discussion with intellectuals,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)