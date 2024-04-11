BJP files complaint against KS Eshwarappa for using PM Modi's photos during his election campaign

The Bharatiya Janata Party has written to the Election Commission to ensure that former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and party leader KS Eshwarappa does not use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo during his election campaign. KS Eshwarappa (PTI)

In its complaint, the BJP states, "To our utter shock and surprise, an independent candidate from Shivamogga, KS Eshwarappa, has been misleading the public that he is contesting on behalf of Narendra Modi and BJP leaders. He portrays that he is a part of the BJP, which is incorrect."

"Eshwarappa is confusing the voters in order to waste the votes of the BJP. The BJP has fielded its own candidate at Shivamogga, named BY Raghavendra. Therefore, the act of Eshwarappa is misleading the general public to gain votes from the general public by using images of Narendra Modi, which will have bearing on the results of the election. Therefore, it is an offence," it stated.

The letter stated that Eshwarappa has been using the Prime Minister's photo in his campaign.

"Narendra Modi has taken the image of our country to a larger heights during his term as PM of this country. Narendra Modi has become a world leader. People are very fond of Modiji. During elections. The achievement of Modiji is a boon for the BJP; the credit for the same should go only to the BJP or its alliance partners and not to its rivals. Therefore, only BJP and BJP candidates have the right to use photos or images of Narendra Modi," it added.

"Therefore, this act of Eshwarappa is misleading in nature, violation of modal code of conduct. He does not have any right to use the image and name of BJP leaders in his favour," it added.

The BJP further requested to take stringent action against Eshwarappa and warn him not to utilise the image and name of PM Modi.

"Hence, we request you to take stringent action against KS Eshwarappa and warn him not to utilise the image and name of Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders and not to mislead the general public and oblige," they stated.

Eshwarappa, is contesting as an independent from Shivamogga. He will fight against BY Raghvendra, son of former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

Voting for Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka will be held in two phases on April 26 and May 7 for 28 constituencies. Shivamogga will go to the polls on May 7.

(ANI)