Bengaluru traffic police issue advisory in view of Eid celebrations

The Bengaluru traffic police department on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the Ramzan festival, as more than 25,000 people are expected to gather near the city's Mysuru Road and Chamarajpet areas. A huge crowd is expected to gather in the Chamarajpete area for Eid celebrations.

"On the eve of Ramzan festival date: 11/04/2024 more than 25000 of people gather at B B junction of Mysore road and 7th cross of 1st Main road, Chamrajpete BBMP Play Ground Bangalore city. In this regard, in the interest of the smooth movement of the public, the following traffic diversion system has been devised," The department said in a press note late on Wednesday.

Traffic restrictions on Mysuru Road

The department put restrictions on vehicular movement, saying that "Movement of all types of vehicles has been temporarily restricted on both sides of the road from city market flyover (BGS Flyover) to toll gate junction on April 11 from 07 am to 12 pm.

Cops also listed alternate routes, as detailed below:

– Vehicles travelling towards Mysore road from Town Hall - shall go below the flyover and take a right turn near Sirsi circle, then via Binnymill Junction left turn at Hunasemara Junction, left turn at MC circle, right turn at Hosahalli signal and then reach Mysore road near Kimko Junction via west of Chord Road.

– Vehicles coming towards the market from Kengeri side, take a left turn near Kimko junction and via west of Chord Road, MC circle take a right turn towards Magadi road, take a right turn near Hunasemara junction, Binnymil junction, take a left turn near Sirsi circle.

“The Public are requested to cooperate,” the note concluded.