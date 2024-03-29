 Bengaluru companies promote public transport, charge extra for single-occupancy vehicles: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru companies promote public transport, charge extra for single-occupancy vehicles: Report

ByYamini C S
Mar 29, 2024 11:01 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic: Companies are promoting public transport by offering financial incentives to their employees for their commute to work.

In a bid to promote mass transport systems, companies in Bengaluru are providing financial incentives to their employees if they use public transit during their commute to work. On the other hand, they are also charging an additional amount for parking if employees use single-occupancy private vehicles to get to work.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestions. (HT Archive)
Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestions, and it seems that the city's IT industry is chipping in by taking initiative and trying to promote car pooling to ease vehicular flow.

Employers are pushing for “sustainable transportation solutions” to combat the city's well known commute issues, The Economic Times reported.

The report listed names of Multinational Corporations (MNCs) including NetApp, Mashreq Bank, TCS and Infosys, who have made commute a part of their employees' Key Result Area/Key Responsibility Area (KRA). The companies have started employee benefit programmes in the form of “transportation benefits”, especially in tech-heavy areas and recognised bottlenecks, it said.

Some employers are also providing reimbursement for metro passes and shuttle services. Other initiatives include encouraging carpooling arrangements, preferential parking spots, monthly stipends etc.

