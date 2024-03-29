Bengaluru companies promote public transport, charge extra for single-occupancy vehicles: Report

In a bid to promote mass transport systems, companies in Bengaluru are providing financial incentives to their employees if they use public transit during their commute to work. On the other hand, they are also charging an additional amount for parking if employees use single-occupancy private vehicles to get to work. Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestions. (HT Archive)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man says he is relocating to Delhi-NCR; ‘No water in washroom’

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Bengaluru is infamous for its traffic congestions, and it seems that the city's IT industry is chipping in by taking initiative and trying to promote car pooling to ease vehicular flow.

Employers are pushing for “sustainable transportation solutions” to combat the city's well known commute issues, The Economic Times reported.

ALSO READ | Dell's message to employees: No promotion if you are working from home

The report listed names of Multinational Corporations (MNCs) including NetApp, Mashreq Bank, TCS and Infosys, who have made commute a part of their employees' Key Result Area/Key Responsibility Area (KRA). The companies have started employee benefit programmes in the form of “transportation benefits”, especially in tech-heavy areas and recognised bottlenecks, it said.

ALSO READ | This company called for ‘mandatory remote work day’, then fired 400 employees on call

Some employers are also providing reimbursement for metro passes and shuttle services. Other initiatives include encouraging carpooling arrangements, preferential parking spots, monthly stipends etc.