This company called for ‘mandatory remote work day’, then fired 400 employees on call

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 26, 2024 10:17 AM IST

The company stated that the reason behind “mandatory remote work day” is an “important operational meeting that requires specific attention and participation”.

Automobile company Stellantis reportedly laid off around 400 of its corporate employees in the United States last week. The layoff happened over a call after the company mandated work from home for a day.

Stellantis fired 400 employees due to the “unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures” it faces.(REUTERS)
Stellantis fired 400 employees due to the “unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures” it faces.(REUTERS)

According to TheStreet, the company notified its employees of a “mandatory remote work day” for “all U.S. Salaried Non-Bargaining Unit” employees in its engineering and technology department on March 22.

In an alleged email to the employees, the company stated that it was holding an “important operational meeting that requires specific attention and participation”. The email also stated that “employees are expected to work from home” unless their manager tells them otherwise.

The company further directed employees to reach out to their managers or HR in case of questions and concerns and make necessary arrangements to work remotely.

Reuters reported that during the meeting, the company laid off around 400 employees, citing cost cuts due to the “unprecedented uncertainties and heightened competitive pressures” it faces.

“It was a mass firing of everybody who was on the call,” a mechanical engineer who did not wish to be named told FOX 2 Detroit. The engineer, who was laid off over the call, said that Stellantis is outsourcing jobs to India, Mexico, and Brazil.

“So they continue to push low-cost countries that are more efficient for the company and more profitable. The auto industry is making a lot of money, but it’s facing a lot of challenges. You’ve got the electrification situation, which is going to cost carmakers a lot of money. You’ve got the new UAW contract, which also costs carmakers a lot of money. So it’s not only Stellantis. Everybody is looking at the bottom line,” he further told FOX 2 Detroit.

Take a look at the alleged email sent out by the company here:

The post, since being shared, has gone viral with over 2.5 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this email here:


“Zoom layoff. The worst way to do it,” posted an individual.

Another added, “‘Remote’ so they don’t have to walk you out the door.”

“Bone-chilling,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You fire people on Fridays!”

