The people of Bengaluru continue to face dire water scarcity in the city as many high-rise apartments and swanky communities have imposed strict rules on residents. A resident from Bengaluru’s Harlur area shared his ordeal through micro-blogging site X and said that he pulled back his plans to buy an apartment, only to end up high and dry after paying an exorbitant amount of money. Bengaluru man says he is relocating to Delhi-NCR; ‘No water in washroom’

Citizens Movement, East Bengaluru, an X handle which is run by a citizen group, shared a story of one its volunteers. The post read, “I have never been in such a situation in my life. I didn't go to the toilet today because there is no water in my washroom. I am paying 40k+ pm rent for a 2BHK, and I can't get water. When water came in the morning for 30 minutes, I couldn't take it as I was sleeping. I cannot wake up early as I work night shifts.”

The person further said that he had plans to buy a property in the area earlier, but now he has decided to drop his plans after going through such a situation. “I was planning to buy property here. But now, I will never buy it. It's better to stay in my village than in this swanky place with no water,” the post read.

The handle later updated that the person decided to relocate to Delhi-NCR and will move in the next two months. “The techie from Haralur has obtained a job in Delhi and is now preparing to relocate there within the next two months, serving notice to his current employer. His decision to move to the NCR is prompted by the Bengaluru Water Crisis,” said an X post by the same handle.

As Karnataka is facing severe drought this year due to lack of rains, Bengaluru has been severely affected by water woes. Most of the borewells in the city are running dry and many houses are entirely dependent on water tankers.

Meanwhile, there has been a demand by techies to mandate work-from-home options as they can leave Bengaluru and work in their native places to escape from the water problems.

Responding to the demand, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, “It’s not my job to tell companies for work from home. The situation too is not that bad as of now. Water will be given to all residents as there is enough in the reservoirs.”