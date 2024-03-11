The ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru continues to trouble the residents as minimal water usage is taking a toll on day-to-day life. Many Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have already imposed rules and asked people to reduce water usage citing a lack of supply. Mandate work from home: Bengaluru people urge govt amid ongoing water crisis(PTI)

Why work from home?

The users on social media are calling for work from home so that employees can go back to their native places. They are also asking the authorities to mandate it, at least until the water problem gets resolved in the city.

An X user named Naveen Kopparam wrote, “Please instruct IT organisations based in Bengaluru to announce 90 days Work from Home amid ongoing water crisis.”

The famous social media weather blogger, ‘Bengaluru Weatherman,’ said that there would be no rain for at least the next month.

“With sizzling hot days & severe water crisis prevailing in Bengaluru city & no major rains in sight as of now for the month, it's high time that Govt of Karnataka considers Work from Home option till the monsoon begins,” he said in a post.

Another social media account, HSR Layout Residents, asked the IT companies to come forward and announce the remote working option for the comfort of their employees. An X post said, “IT companies need to come forward and allow employees to work from home, wherever possible. The water situation in Bengaluru is going from bad to worse and there's nothing much we can do,”

However, a few users expressed doubt over the requested move saying it is unlikely to happen as it would bring down the booming real estate market in the city.

A user named Preetam Rao said, “Companies should declare work from home for 3/6 months so that several people leave the city. This will also help in crashing the real estate market in the city! Which is exactly why it won't happen & PPL will continue suffering!”