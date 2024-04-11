Techie in Bengaluru narrowly escapes accident that kills, severely injures others. Thanks to a seat belt

A doctor took to X to share about a tragic accident to iterate the importance of wearing seat belts in a car. Dr Mirza Alamdar Ali, who claimed that he treated the victims of a car accident that took place in Bengaluru, posted that in the incident, only one person escaped with minor injuries - an IT engineer who survived because of a seat belt. The doctor's post on a seat belt saving a techie's life in an accident in Bengaluru has created chatter on X (Representational image). (Unsplash/Clark Van Der Beken )

“Sunday was a tough day at work. We faced a tragic accident involving five young adults, aged 22-24, all IT engineers from Odisha working in Bangalore,” the doctor wrote. He then shared about the efforts the medical team made to save the patients.

“Unfortunately, two collapsed despite our efforts, and three are now in the ICU, one critically ill, and one underwent surgery,” the doctor added. He then posted, “The only survivor with minor injuries was the one wearing a seatbelt.”

“Today, their parents travelled from across the country, from smaller cities, to find their children's lifeless bodies. This is a reminder to drive safely, wear seat belts, and never drink and drive. They're not just numbers!” he wrote as he concluded his post.

Since being shared, the post has accumulated over 1.5 lakh views. People took to the comments section of the tweet to share varied reactions.

“Thanks, Dr, for sharing. This incident shows how important and life-saving a seat belt is. I'll use it always; at times, I, too, am lazy or careless. Peace to departed souls. May God give strength to those who are fighting and their families,” commented an X user.

Another user asked, “Thanks for sharing. Can you provide more details on the case, i.e. where and when it exactly occurred?” The doctor replied, “Sunday night, around 10 PM, at Balagere Junction, Interior to Varthur-Marathahalli road!”

A third expressed, “I have got my 3-year-old kid to wear a seat belt when dropping him to play school. Why don't adults understand the importance of it?”

A fourth added, “So tragic! The vehicle should not start if people are not wearing seat belts! The alarm keeps beeping away, but that might not work!”

A sixth wrote, “Heartbreaking news once again. Let's heed this wake-up call. Seat belts are a lifeline, and driving sober is non-negotiable. Stay safe, buckle up, and never drive under the influence”.