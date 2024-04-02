Lawyer rams Mercedes into Fateh Kachori shop in Delhi’s Civil Lines, 6 people injured: Video

Six people were injured after a lawyer rammed his Mercedes SUV into a popular eatery in north Delhi on Sunday. People were enjoying chaat at Fateh Kachori in Civil Lines when the luxury car crashed into the wall of the food joint. The incident has been caught on camera. Delhi: The image shows the moment the Mercedes rammed into a shop in Civil Lines. (Screengrab)

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) MK Meena said the driver of the car, identified as Parag Maini, a resident of Sector 79 in Noida, was caught from the spot, and the vehicle was also seized.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a white-coloured Mercedes hitting people standing outside Fateh Kachori. Even before they could react, the car hit, with some of them being tossed up in the air.

"As per the preliminary medical examination, the driver was not under the influence of alcohol. His blood sample, though, has been preserved for further analysis as an investigation is still on," officer Meena said.

The injured people were admitted at Tirath Ram Shah Hospital in Civil Lines.

The police has registered a case against the lawyer under several sections of the law, including rash driving, causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others.

Earlier, an over-speeding Mercedes-Benz rammed into a roadside tea stall in Mohali and killed a 34-year-old man named Prakash Kumar. The victim, who had been running the tea stall for over 15 years, was rushed to hospital by a labour contractor named Manjit Kumar but died on the way.

Kumar said, “Prakash died on the way to the hospital. The driver had fled the spot by the time I reached there.”

The collision was so strong that the rear wall of the stall collapsed, and all the car's airbags inflated.

As per the police, the driver had come from Chandigarh side and crashed into the stall.