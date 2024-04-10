Mehbooba: Take action against those who attacked people on way to offer Eid prayers

Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked the J&K government to take action against those who attacked a group of people who were on way to offer Eid prayers in Rajouri. Former J&K chief minister and the PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday asked the J&K government to take action against those who attacked a group of people who were on way to offer Eid prayers in Rajouri. (PTI File)

“Disturbing to see goons attack a group of men in Rajouri on their way to offer Eid namaz. It doesn’t matter to these hooligans whether the victims are Gujjar, Pahari or Kashmiris. What matters is that they are Muslims & can be beaten just for that at any place any time. Hooligans & miscreants are emboldened enough to carry out such acts because they know they can get away scot-free. Request @JmuKmrPolice to immediately take action and ensure such incidents are not repeated,” Mehbooba wrote in X while posting pictures of some injured people.

National Conference spokesperson Sarah Hayat Shah also termed the incident shocking. “Shocking to hear about the incident where a group of Muslims was allegedly attacked on their way to offer Eid prayers in Rajouri. If these allegations are true, it’s important that the culprits are swiftly identified and held accountable for their actions,” the NC spokesperson said in a statement.