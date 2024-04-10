Arun Varnekar, a man from Karnataka’s Karwar, who is an ardent fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accidentally chopped off his finger while offering a prayer with blood to goddess Kali, said multiple reports. Varnekar wanted to do a special pooja to see PM Modi in his third term by winning the upcoming general elections. Karnataka man accidentally chops off finger praying for PM Modi's third term. (Pic for representation) (PTI)

According to a report in The Hindu, Varnekar wanted to offer blood from the left hand and cut a finger to draw the blood. However, he ended up chopping the whole forefinger with a machete.

“I had mistakenly put more force than required while drawing blood from the finger. Nevertheless, I will now consider it as an offering for goddess Kali,” he was quoted as saying by the publication.

Soon after the incident, Varnekar was rushed to the hospital, and doctors reportedly said that it was not possible to fix the finger that was chopped from his hand.

The man also has a history of building a temple of PM Modi inside his house and reportedly holds regular poojas to the Prime Minister. On the walls inside his house, slogans like “Modi Baba Sabse Mahan,” “Maa Kali Mata Modi Baba Ko Rasha Karo” were written. He also calls PM Modi ‘Modi Baba’ and treats him as a god.

It is reported that when Narendra Modi became PM for the first time in 2014, he even wrote a letter with his blood, expressing his happiness.