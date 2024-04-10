FedEx reacts to Bengaluru woman lawyer scam case, says it never requests personal info for shipped goods

Courier company FedEx on Wednesday responded to the recent "scam" wherein a Bengaluru-based lawyer was cheated of nearly ₹15 lakh by cyber fraudsters, and said it never requests personal information in any of its communications. FedEx said it never requests personal information through unsolicited phone calls or emails for its shipped goods.(AP)

Here's what happened

The 29-year-old woman lawyer had received a call last Wednesday from a miscreant posing as Mumbai police, who told her that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had arrived through the transportation company, FedEx, from Thailand in her name. After this, another fraudster posed as an official from CBI and proceeded to extort money from her.

The miscreants, who kept her on calls for around 36 hours, also asked her to strip in front of a web camera for a “narcotic test”, and later threatened to sell her nude clips on the dark web if she didn't transfer them money.

In this light, the international conglomerate clarified its stand and said it never requests personal information through unsolicited phone calls or emails for its shipped goods.

"FedEx does not request personal information through unsolicited phone calls, mail, or email for goods being shipped or held, unless requested or initiated by customers," The company said in a statement.

"If any individual receives any suspicious phone calls or messages, they are advised not to provide their personal information. Instead, they should immediately contact the local law enforcement authorities within the vicinity or report to the cybercrime department of the Government of India," the courier company said.