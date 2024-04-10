Bengaluru resident claims labourer not allowed to travel on metro over clothes

In yet another incident related to alleged discrimination at the Bengaluru Metro, a man working as a labourer was allegedly stopped from boarding a train because of his worn-out shirt, which had the top two buttons missing, a resident claimed on social media. The BMRCL clarified that the man was in an inebriated state and was allowed to travel after officials counselled him.(@TotagiR/X)

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday at the Doddakallasandra metro station on the ‘Green’ line of the BMRCL's Namma Metro. The social media user wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that a labourer was stopped at the metro station and asked to stitch up the top two buttons of his shirt. The resident said the incident unfolded in front of him.

Tagging the official account of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) as well as Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, the user wrote, "Location Doddakallasandra metro. One more incident of cloth/attire related incident happened in front of me just now. A labourer was stopped & told to stitch up his top two buttons… When did Namma metro became like this?”

The post had over a thousand views at the time this article was written, and triggered a discussion on the social media site.

While an X user questioned the authenticity of the incident, another replied with, “What you have seen is half cooked, and I also inquired about the passenger today. His mouth smelled of alcohol consumption. The staff stopped him aside to check, and then, when he realised that he was drunk yesterday, they let him travel.”

Hindustan Times could not immediately confirm the allegations of discrimination, however, an NDTV report quoted a BMRCL official as saying that the man was in an inebriated state. He said no differentiation will be made on the basis of whether the passengers are rich or poor, men or women, and that the passenger was allowed to travel after officials counselled him to ensure that he would not trouble women and children during his ride.