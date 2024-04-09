Bengaluru woman loses 15 lakh in 'FedEx' scam, made to strip on cam: Report

A Bengaluru-based lawyer fell prey to cyber fraudsters who claimed they were CBI officers and extorted money, reported The Times of India. The victim, a woman, was also asked to strip in front of a web camera and was later threatened by the fraudsters. Cyber fraudsters make Bengaluru woman strip on cam, extorts ₹ 15 lakh: Report

According to the report, the woman received a call on April 3 from a person who claimed to be a staffer of the Mumbai police department, and he said that 140 grams of narcotic drugs had arrived through FedEx from Thailand in her name. He later handed over the phone to another man who also claimed himself as a ‘higher official’ in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and he said that human trafficking along with money laundering cases had been registered against her.

He later made her take an oath not to inform anyone about it as bigwigs are involved and asked her to follow the procedure to get out of the cases. She was then asked to switch her webcam on and share the screen with them.

The woman was reportedly on calls with fraudsters for around 36 hours, and they even made her strip in front of the Cam in the name of ‘narcotic tests.’ She was then asked to transfer ₹10.7 lakh to verify her past transactions, and later, she also sent another ₹4 lakh using her credit card.

After she made all the transactions, the fraudsters then demanded another ₹10 lakh and threatened to sell her nude clips on the dark web. She then disconnected the call and reached out to the police. A case has been registered under the Information Technology Act, extortion and cheating, said the report further.