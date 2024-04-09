The water scarcity in Bengaluru continues to take a huge toll on people’s daily lives, as many parts of the city are running dry. The residents of Shapoorji Parkwest Society in Central Bengaluru held a massive protest and demanded the builder provide them with water. Bengaluru water crisis: Shapoorji Parkwest residents protest after taps went dry

The residents complained that they have been facing several problems due to a lack of water supply for daily needs. They even raised slogans like ‘we want water’ and said that the builder promised uninterrupted water while selling the flats. A 2BHK flat in the society reportedly cost around ₹1 crore, and the society cannot arrange water for basic needs, said residents.

However, amid the water crisis, the real estate and sale of houses did not see any significant dip in Karnataka’s capital. The residential market of Bengaluru witnessed a total residential sales volume of 13,133 units and 13,135 units were launched in the period with an annual growth of 9% YoY in Q1 2024.

The government is looking at treated water as a potential solution to overcome the water shortage in the city as it can be used for all non-essential purposes instead of Cauvery water, which is used for drinking needs. Bengaluru's water supply board is now planning to step into action and fill the city's dried lakes with treated wastewater that can help the borewells recharge ahead of peak summer.

According to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, 6,900 borewells out of 14,000 borewells in Bengaluru are currently running dry. The monsoons are expected to arrive in the first week of June, and the Chief Minister claimed that they will supply water from the Kabini and KRS reservoirs in Mysore.