Bengaluru man argues with passenger smoking in auto, says burning cigarette touched his leg. Police responds to video

A man engaged in a heated argument with a passenger smoking inside an auto in Bengaluru. As per the man’s post on X, the burning cigarette in the commuter's hand touched his leg. The tweet soon went viral and attracted the attention of many, including Bengaluru Police. The image shows a passenger smoking inside an auto while arguing with a man in Bengaluru. (X/@sheikhenfield)

X user Sheikh Moin wrote, “This passenger in the auto was chilling out smoking in public while his hand was out of the auto which touched my leg while the auto driver passed by me. When questioned, I was pushed aside that almost crashed me to the footpath”. He added that the incident occurred on April 7 around 6 pm in Phase 5 JP Nagar, Bangalore. He wrapped up his post by tagging Bengaluru Police.

In a follow-up tweet, Moin added, “Vehicle KA 04 AM 8321. The offender claims to have spoken to @BlrCityPolice and provided my details. Not sure if it isn’t clear to this person that it’s illegal to smoke in public and create a nuisance.”

Take a look at the entire post here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected more than 1.7 lakh views. The tweet has additionally gathered nearly 400 likes. Bengaluru Police took to the comments section to respond to the incident.

What did the Bengaluru Police tweet?

Bengaluru Police first asked the X user to share his contact number. In another tweet, the department added, “Noted, we have informed concerned Police officers.”

What did X users say about this post?

While some agreed with the man who complained about the passenger smoking, others weren’t convinced and had questions for him.

“People smoking in public places should be given a lesson,” posted an X user.

“Just a few sorry and thank you would have solved this situation then and there. From what I see, it's an ego clash. Nothing else,” added another.

“There is no scope of burn. This is happening because of the helmet camera. Lol. Nowadays, people have problems with everything,” argued a third.

“When they say ‘Smoking in public is prohibited’, there is also a list of places that qualify as public places. Public places should not be misunderstood as ‘everywhere’. In the above scenario, the passenger in the auto is not wrong. Inside the rickshaw is not a public place,” joined a third.

“I have seen this many times. Unnecessary smoke for others,” wrote a fourth.