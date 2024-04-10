Bengaluru techie turns Swiggy delivery partner, lists 8 things she learned while on the job

A techie based in Bengaluru donned the cap of a Swiggy delivery agent for a day and shared her experience on LinkedIn. Her curiosity was piqued by the way technology is utilized to support the supply side of the business. While performing the job, the techie noted eight significant takeaways, including the factors that agents consider before accepting or rejecting an order, the process that follows once they accept an order, the amount of money earned per delivery, and more. The Bengaluru techie expressed that she has immense gratitude for each and every delivery agent who toils through heat, rain, pollution and traffic to make our lives so much easier. (LinkedIn/Namrata Singh)

“I tried my hand at being a delivery agent for Swiggy!” wrote Namrata Singh on LinkedIn. She also attached screenshots of her earnings and progress.

Singh shared that when she got an order, “she could see the exact distance she will cover from her current location to the restaurant and from the restaurant to the delivery location along with a map representation”, along with the amount she will earn.

After she accepted the order, she reached the pickup location and marked her status. The same goes for when she collected the order, reached the delivery location and delivered the order. This is done to provide the customer with an accurate status.

The agents also have to enter a delivery code mentioned on the receipt to ensure they picked up the correct order. They also have to post a picture of themselves in the Swiggy uniform once they reach the delivery location.

Once the delivery is completed, the agent is able to see the amount earned on order.

Singh shared that the app also has a dashboard that shows the “total amount earned, total deliveries done and the number of orders delivered in a day”.

“The app has an SOS button for agents to reach out to in case of any emergency, accident or mishap!” she added.

She expressed that she was impressed by the “thoroughness of the product and operation at each step”.

“But for now I have immense gratitude for each and every delivery agent who toils through heat, rain, pollution and traffic to make our lives so much easier! Post this short stint, I now have massive appreciation for how much hard work goes into each order reaching our doors!” she concluded.

Check out how people reacted to this post here:

“That’s quite insightful Namrata Singh. I liked the way you have written the conversation using ‘she’. I follow the same practices and tell my stories using ‘they’ and ‘she’ rather than ‘he’. Kudos to your efforts. Thanks for the post,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Working as a delivery agent must have been quite the eye-opening experience!” To this, Singh replied, “Thank you! It showed me how much hard work goes into being a delivery agent.”

“Wow. This is really cool, Namrata,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “The best and real-time example of walking in somebody’s shoes to understand their challenges.”

“Good read. You made the reader feel what a delivery provider goes through and what else can be done to an end-user application to serve both customers and businesses,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Wow This is insightful! It’s really inspiring that you tried it before writing about it. Loved the usage of she. Eagerly waiting for your next post.”