Chainsaw Man Chapter 162: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, Chainsaw Man is one of the most famous Japanese manga series. It was first serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine in 2018. Since then, it has amassed a wide fan base. With the previous issue leaving fans uncertain about Denji's discovery at the hands of Asa, the anticipation for Chapter 162 is brewing. Here's what you need to know ahead of the release: Chainsaw Man Chapter 162 release date and time is confirmed

The upcoming chapter 162 is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, April 10, at 12 am JST. However, the exact release time varies across different regions. You can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PT 8 am April 9 Tuesday CT 10 am April 9 Tuesday ET 11 am April 9 Tuesday GMT 3 pm April 9 Tuesday ACST 1:30 am April 10 Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 162?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter of Chainsaw Man either on the official website of Viz Media, Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ App. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms are free, the latter requires a subscription for readers to gain access to the entire manga.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 162?

Although fans have been expecting Asa to discover Denji's whereabouts since the last few issues, Chapter 161 didn't live up to their expectations. This only means that the next chapter is likely to delve deeper into the situation. Chapter 162 is expected to shift the primary focus to Quanxi and Asa's makeshift rescue group. But fans speculate that their battle would prove to be fruitless.

Another speculative theory suggests that given Asa now knows her boyfriend's true identity, there could be a heartbreaking scene awaiting fans in the next chapter. It is likely that Asa will confront him about the groundbreaking discovery.