How well did Haikyuu, Spy X Family, Detective Conan films perform in US and Japan; Anime box office rankings revealed

Is the anime fanatic in you wondering how well your favourite theatrical releases fared at the box office this weekend? Posters in picture: Haikyuu The Movie: Battle at the Garbage Dump, Spy X Family Code: White and Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram.

Currently playing in Japanese theatres, the latest Detective Conan, Haikyuu, Episode Nagi and Doraemon movies earned a worthy spot on the Top 10 rankings this weekend (May 3-5, 2024). On the other side of the world, the brand-new Spy X Family movie is playing in the US theatres.

Here's how each one of them performed at the box office.

27th Detective Conan movie crosses the 10 billion yen mark

The latest Detective Conan movie has already climbed up the highest-grossing film of all time chart in Japan and sits firmly at the 31st spot. According to the Japanese industry tracker Kogyo Tsushinsha's May 7 update, the 27th film in the Case Closed franchise - The Million-Dollar Pentagram - has amassed a box office 12.09 billion yen. Its cumulative box office records, including the ticketing process on Monday, May 6, have attracted 8,453,000 viewers to the Japanese theatres.

Over the past three-day weekend (May 3-5), the Detective Conan film attracted 1.13 million people and grossed 1.627 billion yen, garnering even better results than the previous week's performance. This Toho Animation project has ranked atop the weekend chart for four consecutive weeks.

How did the Haikyuu movie perform this weekend?

Climbing ranks, the Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump movie stood third. The sports anime film exceeded the 10 billion yen revenue milestone on April 30, the 75th day since its February premiere. Over this three-day weekend, it welcomed 157,000 people and earned a revenue of 227 million yen.

Per the cumulative results of Monday, May 6, 7,228,000 people have watched the movie thus far, bringing in a box office revenue of 10.334 billion yen.

Spy X Family movie's performance in the US

SPY×FAMILY Code: White premiered in the US theatres on April 19. It amassed a revenue of $4,824,993 in its opening weekend. As for its revenue figures for the third weekend, the film's estimated earnings are $245,000 in the US.

On the other hand, it released in Japan on December 22, 2023, and sold 866,000 tickets during its debut weekend. The first three-day weekend reeled in earnings worth 1.224 billion yen (approximately $8.61 million). The Spy X Family movie's cumulative revenue in Japan was 6,113,862,330 yen (approx $39.72 million).

According to Anime News Network, the film has garnered US$58,023,917 at the worldwide box office.

