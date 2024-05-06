Anime sequel renewed: Gear up for Blue Lock Season 2024 premiere. See which arc will be adapted next

Blue Lock Season 2 is officially locked for a 2024 premiere later this year. On May 6, the official X/Twitter account of the series announced the highly anticipated sports anime show will return in October 2024. While a more definite release date has yet to be revealed, fans are already bracing themselves for possibly yet another massive anime premiere in 2024. Poster of Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi.(Crunchyroll)

Nearly halfway into the year, 2024 is already proving its pro-anime stance, with numerous sequels, including That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3, My Hero Academia Season 7, the continuation of the Demon Slayer saga with the Kmetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc and more. On top of that, new entries such as Kaiju No. 18 and Wind Breaker have also made their mark on the weekly anime release date chart.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

About Blue Lock anime

Hailed as one of the best contemporary sports anime of the age by fans, Blue Lock Season 1 premiered in October 2022. The TV adaptation of Muneyuki Kaneshiro's manga series, illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, also expanded its narrative approach this year with an anime film adaptation, bringing alive the Episode Nagi manga.

Also read | My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 2: Exact release date, where to watch and more

As of April 30, according to Kogyo Tsushinsha's last updates of the Japanese box office numbers, Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi held steady at the third rank for its second week on the chart since its April 19 cinematic premiere.

Blue Lock plot

The sports-centric series follows the Japan Football Association falling back on extremities by hiring the eccentric football genius Ego Jinpachi. He will go to any extent to help recover the Japanese team's status and standing on the FIFA World Cup map after the disastrous aftermath of the 2018 match series.

Manufacturing a daunting training regimen, he hand-picks the best football players in Japan to join his exclusive program, only to cut down the numbers by pitting them against each other and eliminating them one by one to find the national team's new untouchable ace. Could high school student Isagi Yoichi stand the test of time and match his standards to win the title?

Also read | One Piece Chapter 1114 spoilers: Vegapunk namedrops Joy Boy; another break teased

Which arc will be adapted in Blue Lock Season 2?

A new surprise illustration from manga artist Yusuke Nomura, celebrating the anticipated news, accompanied the Season 2 announcement on X/Twitter.

The new season of the football anime will leap forward with a decisive turn as the U-20 arc will be at the centre of the storyline. The Blue Lock project's future hangs in the balance, and a lot will be determined by the future course of action. Touted as one of the fan-favourite arcs of the series, the U-20 Blue Lock saga has been hailed as the “arc that changed (the series) forever” by manga readers.