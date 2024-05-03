My Hero Academia Season 7 is almost here, here's everything you need to know

Good news for anime fans! The highly anticipated Season 7 of My Hero Academia is set to begin airing on Saturday, May 4. After six successful seasons, MHA was immediately greenlit for another season. It follows four additional episodes titled My Hero Academia Memories, which aired weekly starting April 6. The series is based on the popular Japanese manga of the same name written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi. Here's everything you need to know before MHA Season 7 hits TV screens: My Hero Academia Season 7 comes out Saturday

What is My Hero Academia Season 7 about?

The all-new season will follow the events after Season 6 with a special entry of North America's top star, Star and Stripe. The official logline for the latest arc reads, “The No.1 hero that America, the nation of heroes, is proud of. She calls All Might 'master' and seems to have had a relationship with him for some time. She receives a call from All Might and heads to Japan, which is in crisis due to Shigaraki and AFO.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Where to watch My Hero Academia Season 7?

MHA Season 7 Episode 1 titled In the Nick of Time! A Big-Time Maverick From the West! will first begin airing in Japan on local TV networks. However, shortly after it premieres, MHA S7 will be available for streaming online on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Who are the voice actors for My Hero Academia Season 7?

Izuku Midoryia [Deku]- Daiki Yamashita (Japanese), Justin Briner (English)

Katsuki Bakugo - Nobuhiko Okamoto (Japanese), Clifford Chapin (English)

Shoto Todoroki- Yuki Kaji (Japanese), David Matranga (English)

Ochaco Uraraka [Uravity]- Ayane Sakura (Japanese), Luci Christian (English)

Enji Todoroki [Endeavor]- Tetsu Inada (Japanese), Patrick Seitz (English)

Hawks- Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese), Zeno Robinson (English)

All Might- Kenta Miyake (Japanese), Christopher R Sabat (English)

Shota Aizawa [Eraserhead]- Junichi Suwabe (Japanese), Christopher Wehkamp (English)

Tomura Shigaraki- Kôki Uchiyama(Japanese), Eric Vale (English)

All For One- Akio Ôtsuka (Japanese), John Swasey (English)

Tenya Iida [Ingenium]- Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese), J Michael Tatum (English)

Momo Yaoyorozu [Creati]- Marina Inoue (Japanese), Colleen Clinkenbeard (English)

Fumikage Tokoyami [Tsukuyomi]- Yoshimasa Hosoya (Japanese), Josh Grelle (English)

Star and Stripe- Romi Park (Japanese), Natalie Van Sistine (English)