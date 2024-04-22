My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular long-running manga series. It was first serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2014. Since then, the comedy-drama series has amassed a wide fanbase. With the next chapter slated for release this week, here's what you need to know: My Hero Academia is currently in the middle of the Final War Arc(Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 release date and time

My Hero Academia follows a release pattern similar to other famed Shonen manga series like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Chapter 421 is set to arrive on Monday, April 29, at 12 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PT 7 am April 28 Sunday CT 9 am April 28 Sunday ET 10 am April 28 Sunday GMT 3 pm April 28 Sunday ACST 12:30 am April 29 Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 421?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

Why is My Hero Academia Chapter 421 delayed?

Like most Shonen manga, My Hero Academia also goes on a brief hiatus nearly every three weeks. This is done so as to give the mangakas a well-deserved break from their hectic schedule. MHA went on a brief hiatus after the back-to-back release of chapters 418, 419, and 420.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 421?

The famed manga is currently in the middle of its Final War Arc, which follows the intense war of the heroes against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. As the recent chapters have been filled with thrilling fight sequences, the next chapter is likely to follow the same. According to speculative theories, Chapter 421 should pick up from the arrival of Deku's support team and provide insight into the forces working together to occupy All For One.