 My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Exact release date, time, where to read and more - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

ByArya Vaishnavi
Apr 22, 2024 08:58 PM IST

Keep reading to find out the release date and time of My Hero Academia Chapter 421

Written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, My Hero Academia is one of the most popular long-running manga series. It was first serialised in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2014. Since then, the comedy-drama series has amassed a wide fanbase. With the next chapter slated for release this week, here's what you need to know:

My Hero Academia is currently in the middle of the Final War Arc(Studio Bones)
My Hero Academia is currently in the middle of the Final War Arc(Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 release date and time

My Hero Academia follows a release pattern similar to other famed Shonen manga series like One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Chapter 421 is set to arrive on Monday, April 29, at 12 am JST. However, as the exact release time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PT7 amApril 28Sunday
CT9 amApril 28Sunday
ET10 amApril 28Sunday
GMT3 pmApril 28Sunday
ACST12:30 amApril 29Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 421?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

Why is My Hero Academia Chapter 421 delayed?

Like most Shonen manga, My Hero Academia also goes on a brief hiatus nearly every three weeks. This is done so as to give the mangakas a well-deserved break from their hectic schedule. MHA went on a brief hiatus after the back-to-back release of chapters 418, 419, and 420.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 421?

The famed manga is currently in the middle of its Final War Arc, which follows the intense war of the heroes against Tomura Shigaraki and All For One. As the recent chapters have been filled with thrilling fight sequences, the next chapter is likely to follow the same. According to speculative theories, Chapter 421 should pick up from the arrival of Deku's support team and provide insight into the forces working together to occupy All For One.

Get more updates from Bollywood , Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Anime / My Hero Academia Chapter 421: Exact release date, time, where to read and more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On