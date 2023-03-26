MHA Season 6 finale teases new hero Star and Stripe, sets stage for Season 7

Since its debut in 2016, My Hero Academia has become one of the most popular anime series in recent years, captivating audiences with its unique blend of superhero action, emotional storytelling, and quirky humour. The sixth season of the show recently came to a close, and season 7 is already got greenlit for production. The sixth season of MHA recently came to a close, and season 7 is already got greenlit for production.(BONES)

My Hero Academia Season 6 ends with a cliffhanger: Meet Star and Stripe, America's number-one hero

Season 6 adapted the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga, and it ended with a major cliffhanger that introduced a new character to the series: Star and Stripe, America's number one hero. In the upcoming season, fans can expect to see this new hero team up with Deku and his friends to take on Shigaraki and All For One in the aftermath of the massive prison break that occurred in the previous season.

But who is Star and Stripe, exactly? She is a new character in the My Hero Academia universe, known as Cathleen Bate outside of her superhero persona. With a striking resemblance to All Might, Star and Stripe is already established as one of the strongest heroes in the series, despite not yet encountering Deku and his friends at UA Academy. Her decision to take action and help All Might without official permission speaks to her courage and sense of duty.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia: What We Know So Far

As for what fans can expect from Season 7, details are still scarce, but the manga's final saga promises to be a climactic showdown between the forces of good and evil. Masahiro Mukai will be directing the new season, bringing his expertise to the series' dynamic action scenes. Yosuke Kuroda's skilled composition will guide the story, while Hitomi Odashima and Yoshiko Umakoshi's character designs will bring the beloved heroes and villains to life. Studio Bones, the animation studio behind the series since its debut, will once again be using their incredible talents to create a stunning world filled with emotion and excitement. Get ready to join Deku and his friends on their journey to save the world once again!